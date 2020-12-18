Why Brandon Aiyuk’s production warrants praise the 49ers aren’t willing to give

San Francisco receiver Brandon Aiyuk celebrates his first-quarter touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills on Monday. AP

There haven’t been many bright spots for the 49ers during their season torpedoed by high ankle sprains, broken bones, calf injuries and ACL tears.

But one thing San Francisco can hang its hat on is the decision to draft receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who’s developing into a promising weapon for head coach Kyle Shanahan, with arguably more upside than any receiver the team has drafted since Terrell Owens was a third-round pick in 1996.

Aiyuk’s numbers of late place him with some of the NFL’s most productive receivers. With his 119 yards last week against Washington, the 25th pick from Arizona State joined Chiefs star Tyreek Hill and Packers Pro Bowler Davante Adams as the only wideouts averaging at least 95 yards per game since Week 9.

Aiyuk, who played 10 games at Rocklin’s Sierra College, has averaged 99 yards over his last five games. He needs 268 yards over the final three to surpass Jerry Rice for the franchise record in receiving yards for a rookie (927). And Aiyuk has missed three games this season.

But the 49ers aren’t quick to heap praise on Aiyuk yet. No one has been willing to go as far as suggesting Aiyuk is a young Julio Jones, like Ravens receiver Dez Bryant did recently, or even compare Aiyuk to receivers like Hill, Adams and others that are perennially hitting 1,000 yards and going to the Pro Bowl.

“It’s consistency,” cornerback Richard Sherman said when asked about how Aiyuk stacks up to the league’s elite pass-catchers. “The thing about those guys that makes them special is everybody knows the ball’s coming to them, everybody knows that they’re the guy that’s getting the ball and they’re still productive. They still have 10 catches for 150 and everybody’s game planning for them, everybody knows their moves, they know every route they like to run, they’re studying them year in and year out and they’re still productive.”

To Sherman’s point, Aiyuk is new to the scene and teams have likely been more fearful of Deebo Samuel or Raheem Mostert beating them in recent weeks. The key for Aiyuk will be maintaining his level of production when he’s the focal point of defensive coordinators’ game plans and garnering attention from defenses’ top cover men.

“It’s hard to really gauge that right now,” Sherman continued. “I think he’s playing fantastic, he’s having a really good rookie season. I expect him to continue that, I expect him to continue to blossom but it’s always hard to really project based off the first year. But he’s having a really great first year and I think he should be celebrated and should be recognized.”

49ers look for Aiyuk to improve

Shanahan is a former receiver and he scouts the position as closely as any other before each draft. Aiyuk was the first receiver taken in the first round by a team employing Shanahan since he first became an offensive coordinator with the Houston Texans in 2008 (though that team had Andre Johnson and he later was hired by the Falcons, who had Jones).

Like Sherman, Shanahan has acknowledged Aiyuk’s strong rookie season but has pointed out he has a lot to improve on.

“Aiyuk’s having a very good season, doing a good job for us and playing like more than a rookie, but Aiyuk has not arrived yet,” Shanahan said. “He can get a lot better, a lot.”

The 49ers, of course, traded up six spots to No. 25 in the draft to take Aiyuk by sending the Minnesota Vikings pick No. 31 plus fourth- and fifth-round choices. Aiyuk was brought in to give the team a cheaper option than Emmanuel Sanders they could build around. Aiyuk won’t turn 23 until March and signed for $12.5 million over the first four years of his rookie deal.

Sanders, 33, signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Saints and has six fewer catches, 217 fewer scrimmage yards and two fewer touchdowns than his 49ers replacement.

Looking for a perfect game

Aiyuk is also critical of himself. Asked which specific areas he could improve his game, he didn’t name just one.

“There’s a lot, a lot, a lot of places to improve,” he said, noting his goal is to play a “perfect game.”

“Things happen, but that’s the goal, to play a perfect game in terms of assignments,” he said. “The film’s a lot different than what people may see, so playing a perfect game in terms of that aspect, being on my assignments in the run game, in the pass game, when I’m returning, whatever the case may be, just striving for that perfect game.”

Shanahan on Monday after watching the film from the loss to Washington, without offering specifics, was somewhat harsh in his assessment of Aiyuk’s performance.

“I think he took a small step back last night and hoping he’ll take two forward next week,” said Shanahan, despite Aiyuk’s season-high catches (10) and yards.

“I know he had some good stats, but I’ve got high expectations for Brandon and I just want him to keep improving each week,” Shanahan said. “Each week’s a different situation. He is a rookie. He handles himself more like a pro than most rookies I’ve been around. So, I think he’s got a great future with that, but I still think he can play a lot better and I think he could have (Sunday), too.”

It would seem Aiyuk would be a real problem for defenses if he reaches the bar Shanahan has set for him. The rookie is off to a promising start.