49ers vs. Cowboys: Key moments and analysis

San Francisco’s Arik Armstead and Kerry Hyder Jr. wrap up and sack Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton on Sunday. AP

The 49ers’ turnover issues continued in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

San Francisco was stripped on a punt, and quarterback Nick Mullens was stripped from the pocket, leading to a pair of Cowboys’ touchdown drives in the first quarter before the 49ers fought back to make it a 3-point game at halftime, 17-14.

Kyle Shanahan’s team had one of its best rushing halves in a while with 85 yards on eight carries, while Mullens completed 9 of 15 for 93 yards with two touchdown passes. Andy Dalton, meanwhile, completed 12 of 20 for 123 yards while taking two sacks from Arik Armstead.

Here’s our run down of the first 30 minutes of game time.

First quarter

The two teams traded punts to start, but after the Cowboys had a punt downed near the goal line negated by a penalty, Richie James was stripped on the re-punt, giving Dallas the ball at San Francisco’s 22-yard line.

It led to a 1-yard touchdown run for Tony Pollard, giving Dallas a 7-0 lead, who started in place of Ezekiel Elliott, who was a surprise inactive just before the game with a calf bruise. It was the first missed start of his career due to injury.

The 49ers turned the ball over again on the third play of their next possession, when DeMarcus Lawrence hit Mullens’ throwing arm before it was moving forward. The fumble was recovered by former 49ers pass rusher, Aldon Smith, giving the Cowboys the ball back at San Francisco’s 24.

It was Mullens’ 14th turnover in 10 games this season. Lawrence beat right tackle, Mike McGlinchey, who has been at fault in many high-profile plays for San Francisco this season.

It led to receiver Michael Gallup sneaking behind the defense for a 3-yard touchdown, putting the 49ers down, 14-0, after 8:31 of game time. The Cowboys’ scoring drives went 22 and 24 yards, respectively.

The 49ers got on the board with a Jordan Reed touchdown from 5 yards out to cut the lead to seven. The drive included 42 rushing yards from Raheem Mostert and catches from Kendrick Bourne and Brandon Aiyuk, along with three third-down conversions.

13 play, 75-yard drive results in the @JR86 touchdown to make it 14-7 Dallas. #SFvsDAL pic.twitter.com/qxnpl25Jdm — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 20, 2020

Second quarter

The Cowboys drove in 49ers’ territory again, but Arik Armstead came screaming through the inside while working a two-man game with rookie Javon Kinlaw allowing him to get to Dalton for his first sack since recording half a sack Oct. 4 against the Eagles. It forced Dallas to settle for a 48-yard field goal, which was good, making 17-7.

Shanahan decided to get aggressive by going for it on fourth-and-goal from 2. The play went to Aiyuk, who took a shovel pass while sweeping to the left side in for his seventh touchdown of the season and his fifth touchdown in his last seven games. That made it 17-14, Cowboys.

The Cowboys got the ball back with a chance to score before the break, even after Armstead’s second sack of the game, but missed a 60-yard field goal with :22 seconds remaining in the half, leaving the 49ers with the ball at midfield, but they couldn’t make anything happening after a penalty on Trent Williams.

The 49ers out gained Dallas, 170-134, but the Cowboys had the lead thanks to their touchdowns following San Francisco’s two turnovers.