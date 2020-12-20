49ers notebook: Mostert injured as the offense is hobbled again with key hits

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) is tripped up by Miami Dolphins strong safety Bobby McCain (28) in the first quarter during a game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Santa Clara. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

49ers running back Raheem Mostert tried to gut out Sunday’s game with the Dallas Cowboys while dealing with his high ankle sprain. But he couldn’t finish.

His backup, Jeff Wilson Jr., at one point slammed his helmet on the sideline making it look like he reinjured himself before returning, then left the game later with a hamstring injury.

Safety Jimmie Ward left the game at the end of the second quarter after laying motionless on the ground following a big hit of receiver CeeDee Lamb. Quarterback Nick Mullens also had to exit late with an elbow injury that might prevent him from being available Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Anyone following the 49ers this season wouldn’t be surprised to see a number of key contributors come out of Sunday’s 41-33 loss to the Dallas Cowboys nicked up.

“We’ll see in the morning,” Mullens said when asked about his status.

Indeed, all the injured 49ers will have further testing on Monday before turning around to play a road game in Arizona on Saturday, walking distance from their team hotel that’s been their headquarters since the start of this month. Kyle Shanahan will have further updates on Tuesday when he speaks to reporters next.

The running back situation, in particular, could be problematic on a short week. Mostert limped off the field following his first carry of the second half while finishing with 68 yards on 14 rushes. There’s a reasonable chance, given the 49ers’ playoff hopes are squashed, Mostert doesn’t play again this season.

”Those guys have been banged up. All three of them. Tevin (Coleman) has been too. That’s why Tevin hasn’t been playing as much,” Shanahan said. “So all the running backs that we played with last year have been battling hard this year to stay out there. But they all got injuries early in the season and they’ve battled to come back. But they’ve kind of had some tough injuries that linger, and every time they get out there and start playing, and get into the game, they end up popping back up again. It’s been a tough year for all those guys.”

Wilson hobbled off the field and camera caught him as spiked his helmet on the sideline after a 10-yard run midway through the third quarter. He said he regretted the decision afterwards.

“That was just something personal,” Wilson said. “Even right after I did it, I knew I shouldn’t have done it. No matter what the situation was, no matter what caused me to do it, I shouldn’t have done it. I got to keep my composure at all times.”

Turns out Wilson was healthy enough to return on the same possession and scored a game-tying touchdown with two minutes left in the frame. But he exited the game late with a hamstring injury.

Other injuries the 49ers dealt with Sunday: pass rusher Dion Jordan (knee), safety Tarvarius Moore (knee) and receiver Richie James Jr. (ankle).

▪ Right tackle McGlinchey went down on the second play of the fourth quarter. Per the CBS broadcast, he had the wind knocked out of him. He returned without missing any time.

▪ Cornerback Jason Verrett missed game with illness. It allowed Ahkello Witherspoon to make his first start at cornerback since Week 2 against the New York Jets. Witherspoon has a solid game and was credited with two pass breakups.

▪ Slot cornerback K’Waun Williams (ankle) played for the first time since Nov. 1 against the Seahawks. He also played well, making two stops with a pass break up.

▪ Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) played for the first time since Nov. 29 against Rams.

▪ Linebacker Warner (stinger) kept his consecutive starts streak alive and pushed it to 46.

▪ Justin Skule played right guard for the first time in his career. He had an uneven performance typical of the offensive line this season.

▪ Defensive tackle Kevin Givens was back after missing last week for the birth of his daughter. He finished with two tackles.