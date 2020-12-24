How brother’s death gave new 49ers starting QB C.J. Beathard new perspective

San Francisco quarterbacks Nick Mullens (4) and C.J. Beathard (3) greet each other before last week’s game with the Dallas Cowboys. AP

Quarterback C.J. Beathard this week was given some good news nearly a year after his life was beset by tragedy.

Beathard this week was named the 49ers’ starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals and likely the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 3.

That announcement by head coach Kyle Shanahan this week came almost exactly a year after Beathard’s younger brother, Clayton, was fatally stabbed outside of a Nashville bar just hours before the 49ers were slated to take on the Rams Dec. 21 of last year.

The loss of his 21-year-old sibling gave Beathard a new perspective on life and his struggles as a quarterback since joining the 49ers as a third-round pick in 2017.

“Me and my family have been through a lot,” Beathard said over Zoom on Wednesday. “I think it’s tested our faith for sure in a lot of ways. And yeah, I think that I’ve really matured as a person, just not only my person, but in my faith. I’ve put things into perspective with what happened to my brother a year ago, it’s put a lot of things into perspective and what matters in life.

“You truly never know when your last day is going to be, so it’s trying to be a light to people and go out every day, whether it be second-string, third-string, first-string, going out and enjoying and having fun each day and doing the best that you can with a good attitude and all that kind of stuff because at the end of the day, that’s all you can do.”

Beathard is the only quarterback San Francisco has drafted since Shanahan became coach in 2017. His career has been a disappointment relative to those expectations. Beathard was brought in to be groomed into a serviceable backup that could develop into a starter, similar to what happened with fourth-round draft pick Kirk Cousins when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in 2012.

But Beathard struggled as a rookie before getting replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo, and then again in 2018 while replacing the injured Garoppolo before losing the backup job to former undrafted free agent Nick Mullens. The 49ers are 1-9 in Beathard’s starts while he has just a 77.2 passer rating thanks to his 13 interceptions paired with 14 touchdown passes.

Beathard said this the death of his brother changed the way he’s handled the expectations surrounding his career when he entered the league.

“Just being more mature in a sense that don’t put so much pressure on myself knowing that I’ve got nothing to lose at this point. I’m going to go out and have some fun,” Beathard said. “This team has nothing to lose at this point. We’re not going to make the playoffs.”

Beathard was staying at the team hotel before last season’s Rams game when he got the news about Clayton and met Shanahan in the lobby to talk before flying to Nashville to be with his family. Beathard remains highly regarded in the 49ers’ locker room, and the sadness and sympathy for Beathard trumped discussion of the last-second win over L.A.

Tight end George Kittle called it the “toughest game of my career” while a tearful Mike McGlinchey said the team’s collective heart was broken.

“I know that is heavy on his heart and will be for the rest of his life,” Shanahan said this week. “But, to go through what he did last year and then go right into quarantine for so long and then to come right to us with the season, I know it’s been a huge challenge for him. I’m excited he’s going to get an opportunity this week. I’ve got as much respect for C.J. as anyone I’ve ever been with as a person and as a player and it’s going to be fun to work with him this week.”

The 49ers are turning to Beathard on Sunday because Mullens damaged the UCL ligament in his throwing elbow. It’s expected to require Tommy John surgery, Shanahan said. Garoppolo’s practice window has been opened this week after suffering a second high ankle sprain to his right leg in early November but he isn’t expected to play over the final two games.

The 49ers available quarterbacks on Saturday are likely to be Beathard and Josh Rosen, the former 10th overall pick in 2018 from UCLA. San Francisco will be Rosen’s fourth team.

For Beathard, starting Saturday is an opportunity to showcase himself before his free agency in the spring, though he said he’s not thinking about it “in those terms.”

Beathard spent the offseason in quarantine reshaping his body to be better at taking punishment. That was one of his most notable traits during his stints in 2017 and 2018. He could take a hit and bounce back despite lacking a physique associated with NFL players. Beathard said he worked out in an empty gym at a nearby high school, on top of his throwing sessions with Kittle and receiver Trent Taylor to be come stronger.

In terms of what’s to come Saturday, Beathard is expecting to be a different quarterback.

“Nothing compares to losing a sibling and that stuff puts everything into perspective,” he said. “And I can honestly say I’ve grown so much just through everything in my life, football and non-football that I know I would not be where I am today had I not been through everything that I’ve been through and I would not be the person I am today. I’m a lot better mentally in my faith than I ever have been.”