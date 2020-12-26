49ers vs. Cardinals: Defense takes center stage as San Francisco ekes out a lead

San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard looks to pass as Arizona defensive end Zach Allen defends Saturday. AP

It wasn’t exactly a barn-burning first half in Glendale, Ariz., but the 49ers had to feel good about the first 30 minutes Saturday against the Cardinals.

They hit halftime with a 7-6 lead on the strength of running back Jeff Wilson Jr.’s 21-yard touchdown catch-and-run and a strong performance from the defense.

San Francisco’s defense was on the field for 42 plays but yielded just 184 first-half yards while allowing just 2-of-9 third-down conversions. Kyler Murray was 16-for-27 for 118 yards and a 69.7 passer rating.

C.J. Beathard, meanwhile, starting his first game since 2018, completed 5 of 9 passes for 87 yards. Wilson had a game-high 59 rushing yards on nine carries, good for a 6.6-yard average.

Here’s our running breakdown of the first half.

First quarter

The Cardinals opened the game with an 11-play field goal drive that went 74 yards, with 38 coming on a deep connection from Murray to receiver Christian Kirk, who beat Ahkello Witherspoon. The 49ers held up in the red zone thanks to a big hit on a third-down incompletion from safety Tarvarius Moore of Kirk in the back of the end zone.

Beathard’s first drive didn’t last long. San Francisco got one first down on a running play but was forced to punt when Beathard was sacked linebackers Devon Kennard and Markus Golden.

George Kittle made his first catch a possession later going 24 yards while making a nifty inside move that made two defenders miss. Kittle was credited with 23 yards after the catch. The team converted its first third down with a direct snap to fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who plugged it up the middle for three yards.

The 49ers scored their first points minutes later when Wilson ran an in-cutting route with a nifty move at the top of his break to separate from his defender. It was Wilson’s team-leading eighth TD of the season. It was a similar run to Wilson’s game-winning touchdown against Arizona in November 2019.

Second quarter

Beathard took a big hit when he lowered his shoulder against safety Budda Baker on a 17-yard run, but Juszczyk and Richie James Jr. dropped passes, leading to a punt from inside Cardinals’ territory. The defense got the ball back, forcing a punt on a third-straight possession.

Wilson left the game after a run to start the next possession with an apparent hand injury before San Francisco went three and out and punted the ball back with 3:20 left before halftime. Beathard was sacked for the second time before the offense had to give it up.

It appeared the defense made its fourth straight stop when Witherspoon made a strong third-down tackle on Kirk, but the Cardinals elected to go for it on fourth-and-3, leading to Murray running for it around the left edge a 9-yard gain into San Francisco territory.

Cornerback Jason Verrett made a strong defensive play to dislodge a pass thrown to DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone inside the final minute. Hopkins was shaken up on the play and left to the locker room early as the Cardinals settled for a 43-yard field goal to make it 7-6 with 35 seconds remaining.

The 49ers wound up turning the ball over with 8 seconds before halftime when Beathard’s arm was hit by Haason Reddick just before his arm moved forward. But time ran out before the Cardinals could make anything of it. The two teams hit the locker room with the 49ers leading 7-6.