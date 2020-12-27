49ers notebook: Witherspoon shines; Gould struggles with deadline looming

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) AP

Saturday’s victory for the 49ers was about redemption for a few of their players.

On the offensive side, it was all about C.J. Beathard, making his first start at quarterback since his younger brother’s murder in Dec. 2019.

Defensively, San Francisco can thank cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon for a standout performance that was crucial in the 20-12 win.

Witherspoon, who was a healthy scratch for three straight games in November, brought down a fourth quarter interception of Kyler Murray in the end zone that helped the 49ers put together one of their most complete performances of the season. It was the second straight game Witherspoon stood out after playing well in last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. That was Witherspoon’s first start since Week 2.

The former third-round pick, who grew up in Sacramento, faces free agency in the spring and appeared to be on his way out of San Francisco just weeks ago before his recent emergence. None of the 49ers notable cornerbacks are signed for next season. Whether or not Witherspoon is back with the team that drafted him remains to be seen, but his play Saturday will certainly help his case.

Witherspoon had seven tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and the pick. He was burned by Christian Kirk for a 38-yard gain on the game’s first third down leading before Arizona got on the board with a field goal. That play up the right sideline offered Witherspoon an adjustment to make as the game wore on.

“I credit the pick to the first third down when the ball kind of floated up on me,” he said. “It was hanging in the air, and I just took note that Kyler’s going to loft that thing up there. So if I got another go ball (opportunity) I knew the ball was going to be in the air and I was going to have time.”

With the Cardinals down 8, with a chance to tie the game after Robbie Gould missed a field goal that would have put the game out of reach, Murray got the ball down to San Francisco’s 14-yard line with five minutes left. Given the way the season has gone, and Gould missing three kicks on the day, the 49ers seemed destined to give the game away after controlling it throughout.

But Murray tried to throw to Kirk for the tying touchdown with Witherspoon in Kirk’s hip pocket. The throw went to the back shoulder, and Witherspoon had blanket coverage. He made the interception, his first of the season and first since Week 1 of 2019.

“I went and looked, it was a back-shoulder throw. And once again, the ball was floating in the air,” Witherspoon said. “I knew I would have time to turn around and head whip and get to the long ball.”

Witherspoon has been an enigma since the 49ers drafted him. Early in 2019 he looked liked like an All-Pro, but then a foot injury Week 3 threw his season in disarray. He didn’t play again until Week 10 and wasn’t the same player. He was benched late in the Week 17 victory over the Seahawks and then after the first half of the Divisional Round win over the Vikings when he surrendered a long touchdown to Stefon Diggs.

Witherspoon played himself out of the starting lineup, in part, due to the emergence this season of Jason Verrett, along with the play of Emmanuel Moseley, who nabbed Witherspoon’s starting job last season and in the playoffs. Witherspoon was a healthy scratch for three games in November because the team determined Ken Webster, a free agent signed off the street earlier in the year, was better on special teams. Even while Richard Sherman was sidelined with a calf injury, Witherspoon wasn’t good enough to dress.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday that Witherspoon had conversations with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and special teams coach Richard Hightower about what he could do to get back in the lineup.

“I was hard on him at the beginning of this year, I thought for good reasons, and Ahkello didn’t really shy away from it,” Shanahan said. “And that’s what made us start believing again. Because Ahkello’s done some real good things for us this year, and he started out in a tough way. What he started to do in practice, when it was scout team and working out, it got him to this moment. And we had a few guys get hurt and he got his opportunity again. And because of the way he handled himself when adversity struck, that’s why he was ready for this opportunity.”

Witherspoon wasn’t alone in his strong performance Sunday. The 49ers got another strong game from Verrett, who back in the lineup after missing last week’s game due with an illness. He broke up a likely touchdown to star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had pedestrian game with 48 yards on eight catches. Slot cornerback K’Waun Williams was also outstanding, making six tackles, a sack, quarterback hit, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

The defense’s only wart on the day was allowing the Cardinals to convert four of their six fourth downs, many of which were runs and scrambles from Murray. Arizona’s star quarterback was inefficient and struggled against San Francisco’s defense, averaging just 4.9 yards on his 50 attempts without throwing a touchdown pass. Murray led Arizona with 75 yards rushing while no other Cardinal had more than 45.

“Take away those fourth-down conversions, which Kyler is extremely hard to stop on those, it was a hell of a game,” Shanahan said of his defense.

Gould has bad day at inopportune time

The 49ers have an important decision to make about the future of kicker Robbie Gould this week. The team before next Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks must decide whether or not to pick up Gould’s option for next season that would guarantee him $2.25 million. If picked up, Gould would also have $2.25 million for 2022 guaranteed in April.

Essentially, San Francisco must decide this week if they want to financially commit to Gould as one of the NFL’s most expensive kickers over the next two seasons while their salary cap situation is going to be complicated by the loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gould didn’t help his case Saturday. He missed three of his four kicks, a 41-yard field goal, an extra point, and a 37-yard field goal. It was the first time Gould missed a kick shorter than 50 yards all season. He was 17 of 17 coming in, and missed just two of his previous 21 extra points.

The timing of Gould’s poor performance was notable given how good he’s been with San Francisco since joining the team in 2017 and remaining one of the NFL’s most trustworthy kickers. Shanahan indicated Saturday’s game won’t make the team’s decision about Gould’s contract option.

“You got to look at the body of work with Robbie,” Shanahan said. “Robbie’s been unbelievable since he’s been here for us. He’s had an unbelievable year this year. Yeah, it was tough on those situations, and Robbie will be harder on himself than anyone, but no, he’s played too much football in his career and he’s played too much football for us let one game decide on who he is.”

Gould’s second missed kick could have made it a two-score game with just over a minute remaining. But he pulled it left after his first two misses were pushed to the right. Gould’s three misses amounted to seven points in the 8-point victory.

▪ Defensive end Kerry Hyder had a sack giving him a team-leading and career-high 8.5 on the season. Hyder is also a free agent after the season. Nose tackle D.J. Jones recorded his third sack of the season, giving him a new career high ahead of his looming free agency.

▪ The 49ers had a handful of players leave the game with injuries and all but one returned.

Williams came back after getting checked for a knee and shin injury. Trent Williams had an elbow injury in the first half in which he returned from with a brace. He wound up shedding the brace later on. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who had a career-high 183 yards, left the game with a stinger before returning.

Justin Skule, who played at right guard before getting replaced by Colton McKivitz, who was back after spending last week on the reserve/COVID-list, left the game with a knee injury before being cleared to come back.

Defensive end Jordan Willis sustained an ankle injury in the second half and didn’t return.