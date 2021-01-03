49ers vs. Seahawks: Defenses rule the first half as Seattle rolls out early lead

Seattle running back Chris Carson stiffarms San Francisco cornerback Jason Verrett on Sunday. AP

It was an ugly start for both teams in the first half of Sunday’s season finale between the 49ers and Seahawks.

San Francisco’s offense couldn’t get much going with C.J. Beathard under center for the second straight week, but the defense continued its strong play of late. Seattle had a pair of field goal drives while the 49ers managed just one, with the road team taking a 6-3 lead into the break.

Russell Wilson completed 11-of-19 for 101 yards and a 72.5 passer rating. Beathard, after a slow start, completed 8-of-13 for 67 yards while running back Jeff Wilson Jr. led the team in rushing with 26 yards on seven carries.

Here’s our running story from the barn-burner first half.

First quarter

The game started out as a defensive struggle. The first four possessions combined for four punts, just two first downs and 42 total yards.

The Seahawks moved past midfield for the first time on their third series and got in scoring range when Wilson found running back Chris Carson for a 29-yard gain down the left sideline. But the drive stalled after star wideout D.K. Metcalf dropped a pass on a third-down slant route, leading to a 36-yard field goal to give Seattle a 3-0 lead with 2:09 remaining in the opening frame.

The 49ers failed to cross midfield in the first quarter as Beathard and the rest of the offense struggled. The third-string signal caller completed two of his first five throws for just six yards. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. managed 16 yards on five carries.

Wilson in the first quarter: 11 of 16, 55 yards. He had the advantage in passer rating, 68.4 to 47.9.

Second quarter

The Seahawks got back into 49ers’ territory thanks to Tyler Lockett’s fifth catch of the early going and Metcalf converting a third-and-short that set Seattle’s team record for receiving yards. Lockett and Metcalf became Seattle’s first receiving duo to hit 1,000 yards in the same season. Lockett also set the team record for catches with his 95th on the season.

But the drive stalled, again, and Seahawks settled for a 30-yard field goal, making it 6-0. Seattle, at this point, ran 28 plays to just 12 for San Francisco. Beathard on the next series scrambled for a 7-yard gain and was hit out of bounds by former 49ers defensive back D.J. Reed, who helped Beathard up. Beathard took a sack on the next play, forcing a fourth consecutive punt.

Beathard had more rushing yards (14) than passing (6). The 49ers got the ball back thanks to a third-down sack from linebacker Fred Warner, the first of the year for the first-time Pro Bowler.

The 49ers finally got into Seahawks’ territory when Beathard hit Richie James Jr. for a 45-yard gain on third-and-14, more than doubling up the team’s yardage. Beathard went on a run completing all six of his throws on the drive before defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap batted Beathard’s pass at the line of scrimmage, setting up new kicker Tristan Vizcaino’s first NFL field goal attempt.

The snap from new long snapper Colin Holba was high, but the 36-yard attempt was good, cutting Seattle’s lead to 6-3.