How Tarvarius Moore could play key role in 49ers’ new-look secondary

A theme from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch emerged from their season-ending news conference last week. After a disappointing 6-10 season, it might time to factor injury history more heavily when it comes to piecing together the roster this offseason.

“All that goes into every single decision we’ll ever make,” Shanahan said. “And I’d like to say it always has too, but the more situations you go through, the more you realize what these decisions are and that risk-reward changes a little bit.”

Which could mean the 49ers let go of free agents that struggled to stay on the field in 2020. A few are in the secondary, including cornerback Richard Sherman and strong safety Jaquaski Tartt.

Sherman might be out of San Francisco’s price range if he elects to extend his career into 2021. Tartt is a different case in that he could be retained on an affordable deal, but the risk-reward Shanahan alluded to could mean the front office is leaning another direction.

Tartt missed 23 games the last four seasons, including ending three of the last four campaigns on injured reserve with a fractured forearm, shoulder injury and turf toe. He suffered a rib injury in December 2019 that cost him the final four regular season games before coming back for the postseason.

49ers defense could use Moore

If the 49ers move on from Tartt, his replacement might already be in house. Third-year pro Tarvarious Moore played strong safety near the end of 2020 for the first time in his career and sounds like he’ll be prepping this offseason to become the full-time strong safety opposite free safety Jimmie Ward in 2021.

“I definitely want to bulk up this offseason, just add that extra layer for the protection and the longevity of the season,” Moore said last month. “So that’s definitely my goal this offseason, to gain at least five to eight pounds of true muscle.”

Moore, who wasn’t invited to the scouting combine in 2018, put his name on the map with a strong performance at Southern Mississippi’s pro day. He ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash, which ranked in the 99th percentile of safeties. He showed similar explosiveness in the jumping drills, posting a 38 1/2-inch vertical (85th percentile) and 133-inch broad jump (96th percentile).

He impressed the 49ers’ former defensive backs coach, Jeff Hafley, to the point the team drafted Moore in the third round. Though unlike some of the team’s other prominent third-round picks (like Fred Warner and Ahkello Witherspoon), Moore hasn’t been given a chance to become a clear-cut starter.

He began his rookie campaign at cornerback before moving to free safety in Year 2. He started the first three games of the season at free safety while Ward was working back from a hand injury, and then received most of his playing time as an extra defensive back in third-down dime packages. He intercepted Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl while playing that role.

Even this season, Moore was arguably the 49ers’ best defensive player that didn’t have a starting job locked down. He didn’t move to Tartt’s strong safety position until the Nov. 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The team had used Marcell Harris as Tartt’s primary replacement, but Harris had moved to linebacker and it became clear Moore could play strong safety despite being listed 15 pounds lighter than Tartt.

Moore’s physicality upon making the switch was apparent. He tackled with force, particularly in late-season games against the Cowboys and Cardinals.

“I think it’s just always been a part of my game,” Moore said of his physicality. “I just never just played to my true size. I always felt like I played bigger than my size.”

The switch to strong safety this year was Moore’s third position move in his first three seasons. And with Ward signed for the next two years at free safety, Moore is the leading candidate to replace Tartt should the front office decide not to bring him back. That could give the 49ers speed and versatility on the back end.

Moore indicate moving into his new position could bode well for the rest of his career.

“Just with the newfound role, me getting more playing time, it just builds up my confidence,” he said. “Just getting that experience, getting out there on the field, just get back to doing what I do, flying around out there with my guys. I just think it was a great building experience for me going into the (coming) years. And I’m just trying to build on that each and every day.”

Better yet for San Francisco, Moore hasn’t missed a game due to injury in his three seasons.