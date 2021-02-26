49ers mock drafts: Team says Jimmy G is their quarterback, but analysts favor QB pick

The 49ers brass is on record saying the team is expected to be led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the upcoming season.

Despite the words coming from general manager John Lynch on “The Eye Test for Two” podcast, several analysts across the nation currently believe San Francisco will use its No. 12 pick, or even trade up, to select a signal-caller in the 2021 NFL draft.

Two quarterbacks are mentioned as targets to put on the red and gold, even as Garoppolo remains under contract through next season. Two analysts sampled here have San Francisco moving up to draft a QB.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 49ers move slots in the first round. After all, they’ve done so twice since Lynch became the team’s GM in 2017, moving one pick down from No. 2 to No. 3 in his first year and shifting spots again last year.

This year’s draft, a three-day event which kicks off April 29, is scheduled to take place in Cleveland. However, the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the live event last year, making the draft virtual for the first time. It’s not yet clear how the draft will be handled this year.

What’s certain is 32 young men will hear their names called by Commissioner Roger Goodell to join an NFL club.

Whose name will be announced at the 49ers’ request? Here’s what national analysts are saying:

ESPN offers randomly scheduled mocks from longtime analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay.

The most recent post comes from Kiper, who has the 49ers trading up five spots with the Detroit Lions to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The junior threw for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games last season for the Buckeyes. He also ran for 383 yards on 81 carries and scored five times.

“I’d love to see Fields play for Shanahan, who could get the best out of him,” Kiper wrote. “If this deal happens, San Francisco could designate Garoppolo as a post-June 1 release and save $25 million on its cap this year. That would help offset the lost draft picks in the trade because the team would have some money to spend in free agency – and bring back left tackle Trent Williams. The 49ers were really hurt by injuries last season, but they should be back in the NFC West race in 2021.”

The league’s official website provides mock drafts from multiple analysts. The most recent post comes from Charley Casserly, who has San Francisco selecting Michigan edge Kwity Paye.

Paye played in just four games this past season due to a groin injury, but as a junior in 2019 he had 50 combined tackles (26 solo), including 12.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 10 games for the Wolverines.

“The 49ers need another outside presence opposite Nick Bosa , and Paye is my top-rated pass rusher in this year’s class,” Casserly wrote.

Like NFL.com, CBS Sports offers insight and analysis from multiple writers. All four analysts who are currently listed on the site came to play Thursday, but between them two have the 49ers taking North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

Pete Prisco and Ryan Wilson have San Francisco taking Lance, with Wilson saying the 49ers will trade up two slots to get him.

The Bison were held to just one game this past season due to COVID concerns, but Lance was stellar a season prior, accounting for 42 total touchdowns in leading North Dakota State to its third consecutive FCS Championship victory.

The redshirt sophomore completed 66.9% of his passes for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and no interceptions in 16 games. Lance also ran for 1,100 yards on 169 carries, good for 6.5 yards per attempt, and 14 scores.

“Lance has the athleticism and arm strength to be a legit NFL QB, he only lacks experience,” Wilson wrote. “But if anyone can get the most out of his abilities it’s Shanahan, who did just that with Robert Griffin III during his rookie year in Washington back in 2012.”

“Lance would be a nice fit in Kyle Shanahan’s scheme with his ability to move,” Prisco wrote. “He is raw so maybe he could spend a year working behind Jimmy Garoppolo.”

Luke Easterling of Draft Wire released a photo gallery of his latest three-round projections. In it, he has San Francisco taking Patrick Surtain II, a junior cornerback from Alabama.

In 13 games for the national champion Crimson Tide, Surtain had 37 combined tackles (22 solo), an interception returned for a touchdown and nine passes defensed.

Zack Patraw — a writer with Fan Nation, part of the SI network — has the 49ers taking Teven Jenkins, a senior offensive lineman from Oklahoma State.

Depsite opting out early from his senior season with the Cowboys, Jenkins was a 2020 All-Big 12 first-team selection

“He’s a versatile offensive lineman who can kick inside or play either tackle position,” Patraw wrote. “The Niners need to upgrade this offensive line and give this running game even more of a boost. Jenkins will do exactly that.”

Draft analyst Walter Cherepinsky makes frequent updates to his mock draft. In his latest version, he has the 49ers selecting Caleb Farley, a redshirt junior cornerback from Virginia Tech.

Farley opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus, but he was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in 2019, when he had 20 total tackles (14 solo), four interceptions (including one pick-six) and 12 passes defensed in 10 games for the Hokies.

“Caleb Farley opted out of the 2020 season, but he has high upside with nice size and speed,” Cherepinsky wrote.

Analyst Danny Kelly also believes the 49ers take Lance, who Kelly says has shades of a “mini Josh Allen,” quarterback of the Buffalo Bills.

“The 49ers may still believe they can win with Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021,” Kelly wrote. “But that shouldn’t stop GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan from looking for the long-term answer at the position: The team can get out from Jimmy G’s contract quite easily in 2022 (his dead-cap hit would be just $1.4 million if he’s released), so grabbing Lance here could give them a long-term successor to Garoppolo, and give Lance the chance to develop as a backup in Year 1.”

Draft analyst Eddie Brown has the 49ers taking Rashawn Slater, a senior offensive lineman from Northwestern.

He decided not to play his senior season in 2020 due to COVID, but Slater was on the watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior lineman in college, and was a consensus All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2019.

“Regardless of who the quarterback is, the interior offensive line needs to be upgraded. Slater ... handled the mighty Chase Young as a junior while playing left tackle and didn’t allow a single sack the entire season,” Brown wrote. “He’s versatile and talented enough to play all five offensive line positions.”

Brown lists offensive line, defensive back and defensive tackle as the 49ers’ top positions of need.