NFL notebook: Seahawks, Wilson latest protagonists in NFL quarterback drama

Quarterback drama has been en vogue this winter and it appears Russell Wilson and his Seattle Seahawks are next up in the ongoing trend.

The Athletic this week released a detailed report about Wilson’s unhappiness with the direction of the franchise while ESPN on Thursday cited Wilson’s agent in saying he hasn’t demanded a trade just yet. But if the future Hall of Famer is moved, he would only play for the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears, according to the report.

So add Wilson to the list of quarterbacks who have purportedly been disgruntled on some level or face an uncertain future, joining Aaron Rodgers (still with the Packers and unlikely to go anywhere), Deshaun Watson (more on him shortly), Matthew Stafford (sent to L.A.), Jared Goff (shipped to Detroit with picks for Stafford), Carson Wentz (offloaded by the Eagles to Indianapolis) and Ben Roethlisberger (who must take less money to stay in Pittsburgh next season at age 39).

Perhaps pending free agent Dak Prescott will be grouped into this mix as he faces a complicated future in Dallas coming off a compound fracture to his ankle. He’s a candidate for the franchise tag during a season in which the salary cap which will be roughly $40 million below initial expectations. The two sides couldn’t come up with a long-term contract last offseason before giving him the tag and now the situation is further complicated by the injury — and perhaps the fact that Wilson could be nabbed from the Seahawks.

Of course, there’s also Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been the subject speculation about his future with San Francisco. Yet as the quarterback carousel continues to turn, it appears more than likely Garoppolo will remain the 49ers’ starter in 2021. General manager John Lynch reiterated as much this week. What happens beyond that will depend on how he plays — and whether or not he stays healthy after appearing in just six games in 2020 due to a pair of right high-ankle sprains.

Back to Wilson who, according to The Athletic’s reporting, has been unhappy with the philosophical and personnel choices made by the Seahawks front office and coaching staff in recent seasons. Wilson went as far as making his unhappiness with getting hit and sacked behind a porous offensive line public on “The Dan Patrick Show,” while it’s been clear head coach Pete Carroll’s preferred run-first philosophy is rubbing the franchise quarterback the wrong way.

From the story:

(Wilson) was asked about the almost 400 times he has been sacked over his nine-year career: “That’s a big thing that we gotta fix, that’s gotta be fixed.” He brought up Brady, a player whose status he craves, and the play of Tampa Bay’s offensive line in the Super Bowl: “He wasn’t touched really.” Several times he mentioned his “legacy,” as well as his goal to play 10 to 15 more years, just like Brady.

From Saints WR Michael Thomas’ Instagram. Safe to believe he’d be in favor of a trade for Russell Wilson... pic.twitter.com/qEQnWsHFoo — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 25, 2021

So where does that leaves things for the Seahawks?

The team by trading Wilson would take on $39 million in dead cap money and save $7 million if the deal happens before June 1, according to Spotrac. After June 1 there would be just $13 million in dead money for 2021 with $26 million being dead in 2022. The new team would take on Wilson for $19 million, $24 million and $27 million over the next three seasons, respectively, which would be a very attractive price for a quarterback of Wilson’s stature.

But Seattle would be tasked with finding a replacement for one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, which is hardly an ideal scenario. The team currently has $4.3 million in projected cap space for 2021. The brass could come to the table and allow Wilson to have a larger voice in key decisions, or brace for more drama like what’s unfolding in Houston.

Speaking of ...

Report: Watson willing to hold out from Texans

New Texans general manager Nick Caserio has reportedly not been willing to entertain trade offers for Deshaun Watson, who is willing to sit out from practice until he is traded. He made that clear in a conversation with the team’s recently hired head coach David Culley, according to an ESPN report.

Per sources, Texans QB Deshaun Watson met with new Texans head coach David Culley last Friday. In that meeting Watson reiterated that he wants to be traded and told Culley he has no intention of playing for the Texans again. No change from Watson's end. He remains dug in. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 25, 2021

The teams linked to Watson most frequently have been the Dolphins, who have two first- and two second-round picks in the upcoming draft along with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to potentially trade, and the Carolina Panthers, who were reportedly heavily interested in trading for Stafford before he went to the Rams.

Is Watson still in play for the 49ers?

Potentially, if Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are willing to part with multiple first-round picks and a young starting-caliber player or two. NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms, one of Shanahan’s closest friends, recently said he doesn’t believe the 49ers have any interest in trading star defensive end Nick Bosa, which is as strong a sign as any that Bosa won’t be moved any time soon even after tearing his ACL in September.

Watson is undoubtedly one of the league’s best quarterbacks. But it’s likely the 49ers are looking at what it would cost to get him and wondering if it would be worth it. After all, the Texans had Watson but traded away a number of key assets and went just 4-12 last season despite Watson leading the league in passing yards.

And as the Buccaneers and Chiefs just learned from the Super Bowl, it takes more than a star quarterback to win Lombardi trophies. Tampa Bay beat up on Kansas City because they had a superior roster. The 49ers would not want to replicate the season Houston just went through by giving away the assets they need to keep a roster capable of contending.

▪ ESPN reported former Texans star defensive lineman J.J. Watt is fielding offers from “multiple teams,” including one that would pay him $15 million to $16 million per season.

At that price, it’s hard to imagine Watt and the 49ers being a fit.

▪ Former 49ers defensive lineman Jullian Taylor tweeted this week that he’s agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans. Taylor, a seventh-round draft pick in 2018, appeared in six games in both his rookie season and in 2019. His best moment came in the rain-soaked win over Washington in October 2019, when he played a crucial role as a run-stuffer along the interior.

Unfortunately, Taylor tore an ACL during practice in December 2019, didn’t play in 2020 and was waived in November. He has 16 tackles and no sacks in 12 career appearances.