Report: San Francisco 49ers to sign Rams edge rusher Samson Ebukam

Los Angeles outside linebacker Samson Ebukam signed a two-year deal with the 49ers, it was reported Monday. AP

The 49ers were busy on the first day of the free agent negotiating period reworking their pass rush.

According to the NFL Network, San Francisco is signing Los Angeles Rams free agent pass rusher Samson Ebukam. The deal is said to be for two years worth $12 million with another $1.5 million in incentives.

Additionally, the 49ers restructured Dee Ford’s contract to make it a two-year, $24 million deal that would presumably make his contract more flexible. It also signals Ford was unlikely to pass a physical ahead of April 1 after dealing with a back injury last season making the team unable to outright release him. General manager John Lynch said after the season the goal was to get Ford healthy in time for the start of the regular season.

“I think everybody understands that we’re a better football team when Dee’s out there. He’s an impactful player,” Lynch said Jan. 4. “He’s the finisher. He’s pretty emblematic of a lot of the issues that plagued our team this year. The old saying, your best ability is availability and we weren’t available enough this year and that went for Dee.“

Ebukam (6-4, 245) played outside linebacker in the Ram’s 3-4 scheme, but would likely be used as a defensive end in new defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ 4-3 system.

He is known for his athleticism and speed off the edge, similar to Ford. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds at his Eastern Washington pro day ahead of the 2017 draft.

The former fourth-round pick has 14 sacks in 64 career games, including 4.5 in each of the last two seasons. Ebukam’s 40 time, 10-yard split (1.53 seconds), vertical jump (39 inches), broad jump (130 inches) all ranked in the 87th percentile or higher among linebackers. The 49ers last season lacked pass rushers with speed after Ford got hurt in the season opener.

Ebukam, who turns 26 in May, likely appeals to San Francisco for his durability. He hasn’t missed a game in his four seasons, unlike Ford, who missed 15 games last season with a back injury after playing just 22 percent of the snaps in 2019.

Additionally, the team’s leader in sacks last season, defensive end Kerry Hyder, remains unsigned and appears unlikely to return with the addition of Ebukam.