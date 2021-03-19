New 49er Alex Mack explains why he’s a fit in reunion with Shanahan

Former Atlanta center Alex Mack joined the 49ers on a one-year deal. AP

The 49ers started games with three different centers in 2020 after losing their highly paid starter Weston Richburg late in the 2019 regular season.

None of those players — Hroniss Grasu, Ben Garland or Daniel Brunskill — played well enough to be considered long-term solutions for head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. And it’s long been expected Richburg would not be in San Francisco’s plans given his high salary (he signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract in 2018) and his three surgeries (knee, shoulder and hip) since he last played.

Which led to the team’s acquisition this week of free agent center Alex Mack, which has the makings of a home-run addition on a few different levels. But there are also some questions.

First, the good news for San Francisco. Mack, of course, is a six-time Pro Bowler and was named a member of the Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2010s. The Cal alum played previously for Shanahan in Cleveland and Atlanta. He’s a 12-year veteran.

Shanahan enjoyed working with Mack after one season with the Browns enough that he advocated for his signing with the Falcons two years later. The Falcons in 2016 had the best offense in the league during Mack’s first season and went to the Super Bowl. Quarterback Matt Ryan was named MVP for the season, but Atlanta lost to the Patriots after infamously blowing the 28-3 second-half lead.

Now the Shanahan-Mack duo is together again with the 49ers. Mack signed a three-year contract that became finalized Thursday giving Shanahan a much needed upgrade in the middle of his offensive line. The terms of the deal are not initially known, but it’s likely to allow the team to be flexible after the first season.

It gives the 49ers one of the best centers of his era, adding experience and knowledge to a group that didn’t play particularly well in 2020, save for the newly minted left tackle.

“I’ve been on that offense before, so I’ve done those plays,” Mack said during a Zoom call Thursday evening. “I know how it fits together.”

Shanahan’s system is regarded as one of the most cutting edge in the league. It’s also very complicated. Along with first-year coordinator Mike LaFleur, who was with Shanahan at his previous stops and whom Mack knows well, Shanahan has created one of the game’s most diverse rushing attacks and efficient passing games.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during his lone healthy season in 2019 ranked third in the NFL averaging 8.4 yards per attempt, yet his 476 attempts ranked 19th because Shanahan prioritizes the running game and play action.

“I enjoy running the ball,” Mack said.

In between the runs and passes are countless adjustments, shifts and misdirections that need to happen seamlessly for everything to work. A lot of that falls on the center. Mack’s knowledge, experience and athleticism make him an ideal snapper for the offense.

“The better you can do that, the more you can get people on the same page (and) confident in what they’re doing and moving fast,” Mack said. “It’s also an advantage for the quarterback if the quarterback doesn’t have to worry as much about some of the other stuff and you can trust the center. So the better the center can direct traffic ... the better the offense can run. And I think I’m pretty good at that. I have the experience of seeing the field, making some calls. I’ve done that before.”

Mack isn’t a flawless player and he’s certainly no longer the best center in the game, a mantel he’s held for the bulk of his career. He’s likely an above-average starter who could give the 49ers a sizable upgrade given his familiarity with the system.

Mack will turn 36 in November. And though he’s missed just two games in the last five seasons, the mountain of durability will be tougher to climb the longer he plays.

“It’s a full-time job to get your body right and make sure you’re talking care of yourself,” Mack said. “It’s a lot of luck, for sure. But it’s also about taking of yourself, getting your sleep, eating right, just doing all the little things it takes. I also think trying hard on the field, and going 100 percent helps you avoid someone rolling you up.”

Bringing in Mack came down hours after the team inked left tackle Trent Williams to his six-year, $138.01 million contract. It helps solidify an offensive line that now starts four former first-round picks (Williams, left guard Laken Tomlinson, Mack and right tackle Mike McGlinchey). Mack and Williams have combined for 14 Pro Bowls.

“We have a lot of talent on this team and that’s something that I got excited about,” Mack said. “I’m fired up to be able to join those guys. I know what they bring and the energy they have and what they can do as an offense if we’re on the same page, on the field, healthy, rolling. That’s what I want to see.”