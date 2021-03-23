49ers sign nose tackle Zach Kerr for D-line depth

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Zach Kerr joined the 49ers on Tuesday. AP

The 49ers this week have made their additions in twos.

A day after signing a pair of strong safeties, the 49ers announced Tuesday they signed journeyman nose tackle Zach Kerr. The news comes just hours after bringing back defensive tackle D.J. Jones to a one-year contract, whom Kerr will likely back up.

Kerr (6-2, 334) has been in the league since signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He spent three years there before going to Denver, Arizona and spending last season with the Carolina Panthers.

The 30-year-old has 9.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and 167 tackles in 88 career games (16 starts) as a bit player throughout most of his career. He joins Jones, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Kevin Givens and Kentavius Street along the interior of San Francisco’s defensive line.

Jones has never appeared in all 16 games in the regular season making the addition of Kerr necessary for depth. Jones appeared in a career-best 14 games last season after dealing with ankle issues previously, including a high ankle sprain that prevented him from playing in the stretch run and the Super Bowl after the 2019 campaign.