After a wild day, 49ers fans have their say about Trey Lance, the third pick in the draft

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance is an intriguing prospect for the 49ers with the No. 3 pick in the draft. AP

It’s safe to say 49ers fans were on edge before Thursday night’s NFL draft.

no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies no whammies — Kevin Fippin (@kfippin) April 30, 2021

The 49ers drafted North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. Predictably, reaction was mixed. Some loved it, others were fine with the choice, others were apoplectic.

Love the pick

We got Trey lance!!! — LANCE IN DA BAY (@ThadsGoated) April 30, 2021

After all the conjecture and conflicting reports, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch ultimately made the right pick.



Trey Lance may be raw but his skill set makes him a perfect fit for this offense built on play action,mis direction and the ability to run the football. — CVRZR0 (@CVRZR0) April 30, 2021

OK with the pick

I wanted fields but I’m happy with trey lance — Sean Nixon (@seany_football_) April 30, 2021

I am so happy I don’t have to talk myself into Mac Jones lol — Greg (@gwiss) April 30, 2021

Come on, Reggie, you can't do the Yankees like that https://t.co/gQTRI9XAvZ — The Baseball Newsletter (@bbletter) April 30, 2021

Hates the pick

318 career pass attempts at the FCS level. This is what you mortgaged your future on to replace the mistake you made with Jimmy G. Justin Fields was the pick. — Shannon Brown (@MethodISMyMdnss) April 30, 2021

318 career pass attempts at the FCS level. This is what you mortgaged your future on to replace the mistake you made with Jimmy G. Justin Fields was the pick. — Shannon Brown (@MethodISMyMdnss) April 30, 2021

More reaction, non-fan division

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted about the impact Lance made on 49ers coaches and scouts during the draft process.