49ers add Bay Area offensive lineman Aaron Banks in Round 2 of NFL draft

The 49ers added a first-team All American to their offensive line after trading back from their initial second-round pick Friday during the NFL draft.

They took a local product, Aaron Banks, who started 31 games for Notre Dame after playing at El Cerrito High School in nearby Alameda.

Banks (6-5, 325) will presumably compete for the starting job at right guard, where former undrafted free agent Daniel Brunskill saw the most playing time in 2020.

Banks known for his size and strength as a run blocker, but he’ll need to refine his technique as a pass protector. He’ll rejoin a former college teammate, Mike McGlinchey, who he could play next to along San Francisco’s offensive line that added veteran center Alex Mack in free agency. Banks would join four former first-round picks projected to start.

The 49ers moved back from pick No. 43 in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report from ESPN, moving back five spots to No. 48 for a fourth-round pick (No. 121) while sending a seventh-round pick (No. 230) to the Raiders.

Las Vegas used the pick on TCU’s Trevon Moehrig, whom many considered the best safety in the draft.