49ers go for more depth along offensive line on Day 3 of NFL draft

The 49ers traded away their fourth-round picks to take Ohio State running back Trey Sermon in the third round on Friday night, leaving them a long wait until Round 5 to make their first pick Saturday morning.

And with pick No. 155, the first of three selections in the round, San Francisco added its second offensive linemen of its draft class, tapping Western Michigan tackle Jaylon Moore to compete for a depth role and potentially shift to guard.

Moore (6-4, 311) was a three-year starter Broncos and transitioned to tackle after playing tight end in high school. He was lightly recruited, but proved to be durable, an apparent prerequisite along the offensive line, finishing his career with 32 straight starts. Moore was a second-team All-MAC honoree during his junior and season seasons. The 49ers started seven different combinations along the offensive line in 2020.

Moore joins guard Aaron Banks, the second-round pick who made 31 straight starts to finish his career at Notre Dame, who will presumably start at right guard. Moore is likely to compete at “swing” tackle behind starters Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey. He would compete with Shon Coleman, Justin Skule and Colton McKivitz as the 49ers continue to build depth along their offensive front.