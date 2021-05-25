What we saw and learned from 49ers’ OTAs: Not much QB work and a strong team culture

The 49ers were missing just eight of their 90 players on their offseason roster during their practice Tuesday as part of the second phase of the offseason program.

The turnout for the voluntary portion included many of the team’s most notable players, including George Kittle, Fred Warner, Trent Williams, Alex Mack and others. Nearly every healthy player was in attendance (we’ll address the unhealthy players, namely Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, a little later).

The overall buy-in from 49ers players is a positive development for San Francisco, given the discussion surrounding boycotting the offseason program from the NFL Players Association, which has been vocal against players showing up for voluntary sessions while other sports, notably the NBA and Major League Baseball, don’t ask players to practice at team facilities during the offseason ahead of training camp or spring training.

“We got guys who really enjoy football,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I know there’s a lot of difference of opinions on all that stuff, but it’s hard to get better at football if you don’t practice it.”

Shanahan pointed out this is his 18th set of OTAs since he entered the NFL, and the first without getting a conditioning program in the weeks beforehand. So he’s still feeling out who’s in shape and who isn’t, who is good for a heavy workload and who should take it easy with training camp roughly two months away.

“So that’s what made me really nervous in terms of just putting this guys out there,” he said. “And that’s why we’ve had to take some reps away and hopefully we’ll get to normal OTAs next week.”

There were not OTAs or conditioning programs last offseason, leading to training camp beginning with two weeks of conditioning in August before a truncated training camp before the start of the regular season. It’s unclear if that setup factored into the 49ers’ injury woes, but it appears the team is focused on getting work in early to avoid a repeat of 2020.

Featured during the short 75-minute session in Santa Clara on Tuesday were quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, who will be under the microscope for the foreseeable future with the competition for the starting job expected to heat up during training camp.

There wasn’t a whole lot to glean from Tuesday’s practice from the quarterback standpoint. Both players were given just a handful of full-team reps in 11-on-11 drills while Shanahan works to get his players in shape before putting too much on their plates, particularly after dealing with a slew of injuries last season.

Garoppolo and Lance were given five and six plays in full-team sessions, by my unofficial count. Garoppolo completed passes to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and handed the ball off three times.

Lance had a throwaway after feeling pressure from defensive end Jordan Willis, and hit Samuel on an impressive crossing route, though a defensive tackle might have sacked him before letting up. Williams and Mack did not participate in full-team drills, leaving Daniel Brunskill and Justin Skule to fill in for two of the most accomplished linemen of the last decade.

Lance’s most impressive rep in full-team drills came on a completion to Aiyuk when he rolled to his right and hit Aiyuk as he slid to the ground to potentially avoid a hit. Lance was also intercepted during seven-on-seven drills on a high pass that clanked off the hands of undrafted tight end Josh Pederson, whom Kittle has taken under his wing this offseason.

Warner setting the tone with his presence

Star NFL players don’t often participate in voluntary offseason practices without the assurance of a new contract. Warner, in particular, is due for such a contract this offseason which is likely to come before the start of training camp. That’s what happened with Kittle last offseason. He agreed to his deal a day before training camp practices began to become the highest paid tight end in the league.

That said, Warner, coming off his first All Pro season, has every right not to be at the facility at all, let alone lead the defense during full-team drills potentially putting his financial future at risk should he suffer an injury. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Warner land a deal similar to Kittle that pays him in the $15 million per year range. He’s currently slated to make roughly $3.3 million in 2021.

Shanahan said after practice he wanted Warner to be a 49er “forever” and Warner echoed that sentiment. “I just see that as (it’s) a matter of time,” Shanahan said. “I’d be surprised if (contract discussion) doesn’t start sooner than later.”

Said Warner: “I know all that stuff will work itself out in due time. I’m just focused on being the best player I can for this team. That’s why I’m here, working with my guys and we have huge aspirations and goals for this season. I’m really excited about this season that we’re gonna have.”

Many NFL stars in recent seasons, like Khalil Mack, Ezekiel Elliot, Michael Thomas and others remained away from their teams before landing new contracts (or getting traded, in Mack’s case). Warner is not going down that path.

“I could get hurt walking across the street. You can get hurt all types of ways,” Warner said. “But it never crossed my mind to miss this OTA. I know this is a big part of not only my growth but the team as a whole getting out here working together, seeing things, playing ball, it just sets up that foundation that you want to then work into the season and be firing like you want to. So I never hesitated on that one.”

The overall buy-in from players is the most notable takeaway from OTAs given their won’t be a lot happening with the quarterback battle until August when training camp practices get more intense and preseason games reveal how Lance will hande in-game situations.

Until then, Warner is one of the captains on the team setting the tone by being an active participant in helping the team rebound from last season’s 6-10 disaster.

Nick Bosa, Dee Ford updates

Two notable absences came from the 49ers’ two most notable pass rushers.

Nick Bosa, coming off the ACL tear Week 2 of 2020, remains in Florida rehabbing his knee while Ford was sent back to Alabama by Shanahan after spending the entire offseason at the team facility rehabbing his back injury.

Bosa is expected to be ready for training camp and is expected to return to Santa Clara before the offseason program ends in June. Ford’s status is less clear, though Shanahan indicated he believes Ford is making progress after missing all but Week 1 last season because of his back.

“Everyone knows the sensitivity with his injury, with his back and stuff,” Shanahan said. “But he’s been putting in a lot of work here and we feel it’s going in the right direction. Last week we sent him home because he had been here so long, to go back to his home town, see his doctor, and I plan on him coming back here in the next couple weeks, but don’t expect to see him until training camp on the field.”

The starters at defensive end on Tuesday were Arik Armstead and free-agent addition Samson Ebukam. Jordan Willis and Arden Key were the primary backups with Kerry Hyder now a member of the Seattle Seahawks after signing there this offseason.

▪ Shanahan confirm what’s been expected since the offseason began: center Weston Richburg is going to retire.

He remains on the roster for financial reasons. His deal was re-worked in the spring in order to clear cap space after June 1. That’s when his retirement is expected to become official. He missed all of 2020 after tearing the patellar tendon in his knee late in 2019 and then having shoulder surgery.

Richburg was a key signing in the 2018 offseason, landing a five-year, $47.5 million to become one of the highest paid centers in the NFL. His retirement led to the 49ers signing Mack this offseason.

▪ The NFL Network on Tuesday reported running back Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a recent meniscus injury and is expected to miss the next four to six months, which puts his season in question.

The 49ers drafted a pair of running backs this spring, spending two fourth-round picks to trade up for Ohio State’s Trey Sermon in Round 3, and Elijah Mitchell from Louisiana in Round 6. The other running backs on the roster are Raheem Mostert, Wayne Gallman Jr. and JaMycal Hasty.

▪ Receiver Jalen Hurd was on the side field rehabbing his ACL tear from last August and expected to be available for training camp barring a setback, Shanahan said. Hurd, a third-round pick in 2019, is still waiting to make his NFL debut after missing his first season due to back surgery and last season’s knee injury.

Safeties Jaquiski Tartt and Marcell Harris and linebacker linebacker Nathan Jerry were rehabbing injuries on the side field during Tuesday’s session.