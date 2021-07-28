Here’s what we saw and heard at Trey Lance’s first day of training camp with the 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo throw during training camp in Santa Clara on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. AP

It was a mostly good day for both 49ers quarterbacks, Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, as the team kicked off training camp with a competitive first practice on Wednesday.

Garoppolo continued what’s been a strong offseason dating back to OTAs in the spring, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, smoothly running the first team offense to the point where Shanahan says it’s not a competition just yet for the starting quarterback job.

“I was impressed with both of them in OTAs,” Shanahan said. “I’ve only been around (both of) them one practice now and they seemed sharp today.”

The competition could ramp up if Lance proves worthy, and there were signs that could come while watching the No. 3 overall draft pick take his first reps in full-team drills. But those signs didn’t come right away.

Lance, as expected, took all his snaps with the second team. His first snap was an inside zone handoff to fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell. His second, there was a clear mix-up between him and his teammates, which led to some offensive linemen staying in their three-point stance while others fired, leading to the defensive line blowing the play up before it started.

Shanahan termed it a snap count issue which plagued Lance’s group and other backups throughout practice.

“Our cadence wasn’t great with the second and third group,” Shanahan said. “There was one exceptionally bad. It looked like 11 guys came off on a difference cadence.”

Lance’s first throw was a high one to second-year receiver Brandon Aiyuk — who made a handful of acrobatic catches throughout the day, including a leaping grab from Garoppolo that was a highlight in the second half of practice. Lance led Aiyuk toward the middle of the field into traffic, but the ball was airmailed well over Aiyuk’s head. He did a good job to get his hands on it, but couldn’t haul it in.

Lance, from there, appeared to ease in and get more comfortable. He was not a deer in the headlights as young quarterbacks can often be, but he wasn’t flawless.

Lance’s best throw of the day came during seven-on-seven drills, with no offensive line or pass rushers, when he hit a streaking Deebo Samuel down the left sideline with a well-placed ball between two defenders.

“It was just a go route,” Samuel said afterwards. “And the corner set, so I just looked up and the ball was placed perfectly well.”

Samuel caught the pass in stride, which was notable given how rarely 49ers quarterbacks have made deep throws in recent seasons. Lance’s big arm is in stark contrast to Garoppolo’s, but it’s clear Garoppolo has a quicker release and better grasp of the offense overall.

Lance was part of another highlight when he extended a play outside the pocket to his left and threw a jump ball to tight end George Kittle, who leaped over a reserve safety and snagged the pass along the left sideline. Lance, unofficially, completed four of his five throws in full-team drills and 5 of 7, including seven-on-seven periods.

“It was nice,” Shanahan said. “It was the right spot to go with the ball both times. Deebo went by his guy and he made a perfect throw in stride. Then the one to Kittle, it was pretty good coverage but he gave him an opportunity ball and Kittle went up and made a play. I was impressed with both the (pass catchers) and quarterback on those.”

Lance made news early Wednesday when he signed his fully guaranteed four-year rookie contract which allowed him to practice in the first place.

The deal $34.1 million in total with a $22.1 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac. By contrast, Garoppolo is due $24.1 million in base salary for 2021 with a $26.4 million cap hit. The 49ers have made it no secret having Lance on a rookie contract is appealing given all the money they’ve given out to players like Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner and left tackle Trent Williams, who all received contracts this offseason at the top of their respective positions.

Back to the issues with the snap counts, it appeared Lance made an adjustment later in practice when he drew the defensive line off-sides with a hard count. He took the free play and chucked a ball deep to a receiver down the field, which he’s coached to do, but the ball was caught by safety Tony Jefferson, who couldn’t get his feet in bounds for the interception. Still, taking the free play and making an aggressive throw downfield knowing the defensive penalty is coming is a sign Lance has a good grasp of things mentally.

Shanahan praised Lance for his work away from the facility for 40 days since the end of minicamp in June and this week.

“I saw a guy who didn’t stop working,” Shanahan said. “And we definitely check up on him a lot. Trey working, that’s not the issue. He’s going to work and do everything. Now, you do it away from us, you want to see what type of work he’s doing and everything. You get film and stuff like that, but we’ll see that over the course of these next seven practices.”

The 49ers have three more practices through Saturday before a day off Sunday. The first padded practice will be Monday.