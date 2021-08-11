49ers mailbag: How to use Trey Lance? What about Jalen Hurd? Is cornerback the weak link?

The 49ers have had 11 training camp practices and will have two more ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Trey Lance competition — which Kyle Shanahan is refusing to call a competition – has been the most-discussed topic of training camp. To wit, Lance got off to a hot start highlighted by consecutive practices in which he had two incompletions in team drills combined.

But Lance has slowed down. Things haven’t come as easily for the No. 3 pick. Perhaps the defense has tightened up in combination with Lance taking a slight a step back. There have been accuracy issues, pre-snap mistakes and a few instances where he would scramble into a sack.

Meanwhile, Garoppolo has seemed to assert himself with the starting offense (which is much, much more talented than the second unit Lance has been working with). Lance is still the decidedly more talented signal-caller, but the hype train is losing steam ahead of the preseason opener, though it could speed back up with a strong showing against Kansas City.

With that, it’s been a little while since our last mailbag. So let’s dive back in and answer some questions, which have been lightly edited for grammar and clarity.

@nathanmwilliams asks: What part of the field, down and distance is Shanahan most likely to deploy the Lance package?

Shanahan confirmed last week that Lance will play in some capacity this season, which means Shanahan and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel are devising the best ways to utilize the athletic quarterback.

It seems clear that Lance’s legs will be highlighted when he’s on the field. The offensive staff has indicated there’s a clear difference in scheme and approach with Lance from the more traditional style of Garoppolo. Expect Lance to be used in zone reads and quarterback power-type runs when he’s out there.

As far as when and where, it’s tough to say.

Would Shanahan want to use Lance in the red zone and third down, which would be some of the most important plays of the game? What would that say about how he feels about Garoppolo if he’s being subbed out for plays that could decide wins or losses?

Why use Lance at the most high leverage situations, but not feel comfortable enough to make him the starting quarterback?

To me, if Lance is good enough to be used in crucial situations, he should be good enough to start games. He also could use the experience given he only played in one game in 2020 and had one full season as a starter under his belt in college.

@KingWaldenJr asks: Why does the CB position seem to always be the 49ers weakest link on defense? Do the GM/HC not value the position as high as the DL/LB? I can’t remember drafting a top tier stud at CB.

General manager John Lynch and Shanahan have made it clear they prioritize defensive line above all else on that side of the ball. They’ve used three first-round draft picks in four seasons there, tapping Solomon Thomas, Nick Bosa and Javon Kinlaw to make sure they’ll be able to control the trenches.

The earliest they’ve drafted a cornerback is Ahkello Witherspoon, who went No. 66 overall in the third round of 2017. Witherspoon, of course, now plays for the Seattle Seahawks after the 49ers decided against bringing him back this offseason when his rookie contract ran out.

San Francisco’s projected starters at the position this season are Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley. Verrett, of course, was a first-round draft choice of the Chargers in 2014 while Moseley signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Your question is fair. There are competing philosophies in the NFL right now in terms of what positions to prioritize. The 49ers have made it clear they believe the defensive line is the most important, while other teams, like the Patriots, invest more heavily in the secondary and piece together a pass rush without top-flight prospects.

If there’s a glaring weakness on San Francisco’s roster, I believe it’s cornerback depth. Rookies Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir might end up having great careers, but they’re off to predictably slow starts in training camp. Thomas, in particularly, has rust to knock off after sitting out 2020 because of the pandemic. Lenoir has been targeted regularly when he’s been given first- and second-team reps. Both are competing with Dontae Johnson and Ken Webster, who appear to have the leg up on the rookies.

We’re a long way from next spring’s draft, but I’d expect the secondary to get prioritized.

@Bayerniner295 asks: Is it the annual “camp hype,” or is the WR corps looking better than experts expect? Could this group be a unit ranked between Nos. 6-12 in the NFL?

Beyond Aiyuk and Samuel, who are both having good camps, I think receiver depth is an area of concern.

Mohamed Sanu appears to be a lock for the No. 3 receiver job after cleaning up his ankle injury with surgery in March. Trent Sherfield, who was signed in free agency from the Arizona Cardinals, has made a number of plays on offense and also appears to have a spot locked up for his work on special teams.

Beyond those four, there hasn’t been many reasons to be excited about the rest of the receiver group. Jalen Hurd’s practice time has been scant and you get the feeling his coaches might be done waiting for him to get healthy.

Richie James Jr. seems like the most likely candidate for the No. 5 spot, but he’s had a handful of drops during team drills. Jauan Jennings has shown signs of promise, but his lack of speed is apparent and it’s fair to wonder if he could contribute on special teams with a bottom-of-the-roster role.

Other players like River Cracraft, Kevin White, Austin Watkins and Nsimba Webster have not stood out. Maybe that will change with strong preseason performances. But, for now, it looks like a team that typically keeps six receivers have five who are NFL caliber: Aiyuk, Samuel, Sanu, Sherfield and James.

@MikeinSF1 asks: I attended two practices last week and was surprised to see how many team reps they are giving Jordan Willis given his impending suspension. Safe to say this implies they see a roll for him later this year or more of a camp body given injuries/maintenance days?

You’re right, Willis will be suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances. But he’s been getting a lot of reps with the starters because of the injury issues at defensive end.

Arik Armstead hasn’t practiced recently because of a groin injury. Samson Ebukam is dealing with right knee soreness. Dee Ford’s reps have been limited as he comes back from his back injury and Nick Bosa hasn’t participated in team drills coming off September’s ACL tear.

So that’s created opportunities for Willis and Arden Key to extended playing time with the starting unit. I wouldn’t worry about it too much. Bosa, Armstead, Ford and Ebukam appear to be in line to play Week 1, barring anything unforeseen.

@TheSFGiantsGuy asks: Might we finally see a healthy Jalen Hurd?

Shanahan didn’t sound optimistic when he was asked about Hurd on Tuesday and his chances at making the team given how little he’s practiced this summer.

“I mean, it hurts it,” he said. “I know he’s battling back from a serious injury. And we know the potentially he has and the upside on how much we think he can help us. But, he’s got to show that. There’s not a lot of time left.

“We want to be smart with him. I know that some things were bothering him today. We were smart with him, but hopefully he can get into a groove where he has a chance to go out there and play some football and give himself a chance to make this team.”

Hurd began training camp working in individual drills and has slowly gotten into team period, making just one catch with the reserves in 11-on-11 drills last week. But he didn’t practice Tuesday and it’s unclear if he’ll play in Saturday’s preseason opener. He’s missed a handful of practices during the first two weeks.

Hurd was a polarizing prospect coming into the league when he was a third-round pick in 2019. There were questions about his attitude stemming from his transfer from Tennessee, where he played running back, to his transition to receiver at Baylor.

The 49ers are clearly hoping they could get something from Hurd given his talent level compared to other receivers vying for roster spots. But it’s become clear he won’t make the team unless he shows he deserves a job during practice.