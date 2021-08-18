49ers mailbag: Is Shanahan doing Lance a disservice? Is Banks a problem for the O-line?

We’re back with the second mailbag of 49ers training camp, this one coming after we got to see Trey Lance play in his first ever preseason game.

Let’s start there.

@barrelsuggs asks: Do you think Kyle shanahan is doing Lance a disservice by playing him with the second/third string O-line so he is constantly under pressure or is it a ploy to get him speed things up and put his mechanics under pressure a test?

I wouldn’t call it a disservice. Lance, after all, is a rookie who needs to earn his reps, particularly with a veteran already in place in Jimmy Garoppolo. Anointing Lance before he’s played a meaningful snap wouldn’t play well in a veteran locker room that saw Garoppolo help the team reach the Super Bowl two years ago.

But I do think Shanahan needs to see Lance play with the first team before deciding on his Week 1 starter. Lance’s receivers dropped three passes in the preseason opener – yes, one came from presumptive starter Brandon Aiyuk – and the second-team offensive line has struggled to protect Lance all throughout training camp. Playing with the starters could yield significantly better results than completing 5 of 14 against the Chiefs mostly flanking second stringers.

I think Shanahan doesn’t minding giving Lance a higher degree of difficulty by playing with the second team and trying tougher throws. His average depth of target in the preseason game was over 11 yards down field while Garoppolo’s three throws all came near the line of scrimmage.

His first throw was a designed deep shot before checking down to Aiyuk, as was his second, which ended up going 80 yards for a touchdown scored by Trent Sherfield. Garoppolo has averaged 6.5 and 6.3 air yards per attempt the last two seasons, respectively, and has struggled throughout camp when pushing the ball down the field.

What would Lance look like making those more simple throws and adding his legs to the running game? I think the offense would go to another level. I’d imagine we’ll start seeing that in practice soon so Shanahan can make the best decision at quarterback to start the regular season.

@jniner37 asks: It seems like Aaron Banks has really struggled in training camp and in the first game. Did he come in to camp overweight or was he just not ready for what he was gonna face in camp?

I think Banks faced a steeper learning curve coming in than the team expected. He wasn’t an ideal fit for the team’s outside zone running scheme that typically requires fleet footed guards to get out into space. Banks is over 320 pounds and considered my some observers a better option for more of a power based scheme.

That said, the 49ers have tried Daniel Brunskill, Tom Compton and Colton McKivitz with the first team at different times throughout camp. Banks not being in that group is concerning given he was a second-round pick and expected to compete for the starting job early in his career.

I don’t know if he was overweight given the offensive line is generally bigger this season. Mike McGlinchey gained 25 pounds, Alex Mack is bigger than Weston Richburg and Trent Williams remains a house on two legs.

Regardless, it’s hard to feel good about the start to Banks’ career now that he’s dealing with a shoulder injury that willn likely keep him sidelined for the remainder of the preseason.

@gonzo7v asks: Who is your starting O-line week one? Bonus question: what position or who should the niners have gone after with their second round pick? It doesn’t sound like Aaron Banks is it.

Barring any more injuries (Trent Williams is dealing with a knee injury and is considered day to day), the line should go as follows: Williams (left tackle), Laken Tomlinson (left guard), Mack (center), Brunskill (right guard) and McGlinchey (right tackle).

I think the 49ers could have added a receiver, cornerback or pass rusher in Round 2 that would have had a bigger impact than Banks figures to have in Year 1.

@n2284y asks: Do the Niners have any plans of moving Jaylon Moore over to RG? When they drafted him that’s where they originally saw him was G.

That was the initial plan, but then the season-ending ACL injury to Justin Skule in June made swing tackle a more pressing need. After all, the team has a handful of interior guys already (McKivitz, Compton, Banks, et al) and less depth on the outside, particularly now that Shon Coleman is dealing with a knee injury.

Moore has been getting work with the first team this week with Williams out with a knee injury. So far, Shanahan sounds impressed.

“I’ve been pleased with him. He’s shown that he’s got the ability to play in this league,” Shanahan said Sunday. “We’ve seen it in practice. I think you can see it in the game. But like any other rookie, he’s got to show that he can do it consistently. I thought he got a good learning experience last night, some good, some bad, and hopefully he’ll keep improving from it.”

@DavidWCochrane asks: Will the Niners be scouring the waiver wire or trade options for receiver depth? Or do they think they can cobble together a decent group with who they have on the roster?

I’d imagine they’ll keep a close eye on the waiver wire, but I can’t imagine there are going to be many great options at receiver that will be better than what they currently have. Those players typically don’t spring available.

If there’s good news for San Francisco, it’s that Mohamed Sanu and Trent Sherfield look like viable options at Nos. 3 and 4, while Jauan Jennings and Nsimba Webster seem like the favorite to round out the group, at least after the first preseason game.

Keep in mind, the 49ers are going to be a running team much like they were in 2019 when they ran at the second high clip in the NFL behind the Ravens. That means they’ll continue to lean on two receiver sets with multiple tight ends and fullback Kyle Juszczyk being featured heavily. The lack of proven options at receiver could lead to Jordan Matthews sticking at tight end as another pass catching option.

But as we know, injuries are always an issue, and they might have to make a move before the trade deadline if they were to lose Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel for an extended period. Or they could make a move similar to the one they made in 2019 when they acquired Emmanuel Sanders if Shanahan feels they’re a receiver away by the trade deadline.

@AdrianAgwire asks: Who’s the biggest surprise you think makes the 53-man roster?

I think it’s Webster. He’s more explosive than Richie James and hasn’t had the same issues with dropping passes (James dropped another would-be first down along the sideline during Tuesday’s practice after having a similar drop in Saturday’s preseason contest).

Webster seems like a viable option in the return game and someone the 49ers could try using on gadget plays, like jet sweeps and bubble screens.

@IanG78 asks: Have much effect do you think having fans in the stadiums will make this season compared with 2020? How big of a factor do you think it will be for the 49ers at Levi’s?

I think it will make a big difference, particularly the 49ers who were starting to turn Levi’s Stadium into a tangible home field advantage with the way they played in 2019. Not having fans in the building in the Week 1 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals felt like it made a big difference, particularly when the game started to shift in the second half when crowds get the most rowdy.

It will also factor into road games, of course. I’m of the belief this year’s season opener against the Detroit Lions will be tougher than initially expected because Detroit fans might be underrated when it comes to creating noise inside Ford Field. You’ll remember in 2011 when the Lions got off to a hot start it was a loud atmosphere when the 49ers played there in the infamous handshake game.

Wonky things can happen in the first week of the season. 49ers fans should know given they saw Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly look like world beaters in their debuts in 2015 and 2016. So no matter what you think about Lions coach Dan Campbell, there should be plenty of energy favoring the home team that game.