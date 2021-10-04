Special team struggles cost the 49ers against Seattle. Here’s what needs to be fixed

San Francisco punter Mitch Wishnowsky, left, sits next to kicker Robbie Gould during Sunday’s 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. AP

Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers have struggled to force turnovers.

On Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks, the defense’s inability to force turnovers, coupled with questionable special teams and penalties, led to a 28-21 loss. Though they are 2-2 overall, the 49ers have started 0-2 at home in each of the past two seasons.

The special team woes started just before kickoff, when 49ers kicker Robbie Gould suffered a groin injury and was ruled unable to play. That left punter Mitch Wishnowsky to attempt field goals and extra points. He missed a field goal and an extra point.

Gould also normally attempts the 49ers’ onside kicks, but Wishnowsky was forced to attempt one 1:20 left in the game. His kick traveled more than 15 yards; Seattle recovered and was able to run out the rest of the clock.

“We found (out about Robbie’s injury) literally right before we came out in pregame warmups,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He had done it last second and someone ran in and told me. We had Mitch do some warmups, but (not using a placekicker) was something I considered.”

Wishnowsky made an extra point after the first touchdown, which gave Shanahan confidence that the team could function with him as the placekicker. On his next kick attempt, Wishnowsky missed a 41-yard field goal and missed again on an extra point in the third quarter. Before Wishnowsky attempted the extra point, the 49ers lined up to go for a 2-point conversion, but a false start penalty moved them back.

More of the 49ers special teams issues can be contributed to reserve running back and kickoff returner Trenton Cannon. In the second quarter, Cannon tried to down a Wishnowsky punt inside the 5-yard line, but the ball rolled into the end zone for a touchback. That extra yardage helped the Seahawks start a game-tying drive before halftime.

After Seattle took its first lead of the game in the third quarter, Cannon fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which allowed Seattle to score again and take a double-digit lead. On the next kickoff to Cannon, he thought the ball would go into the end zone for a touchback, but instead it bounced inside the 5-yard line. He was able to return it seven yards, but the 49ers started the drive inside their own 15-yard line.

Two key penalties by the 49ers in the fourth quarter extended Seattle’s drive and allowed the Seahawks to take a 28-13 lead off a 14-yard touchdown by Alex Collins. Dee Ford was called for an offsides penalty on third down. Four plays later on another third down, Dre Kirkpatrick was called for a pass interference penalty.

The 49ers are tied for 29th in the NFL in turnover differential at -5 with the Tennessee Titans. The only two teams with worse turnover differentials are the New York Jets (-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (-8). Last season, the 49ers were tied for 30th with a turnover differential of -11.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Sacramento sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Sacramento area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

The 49ers will need to win the turnover battle and fix mistakes on special teams in order to compete with the 4-0 Arizona Cardinals next week on the road.