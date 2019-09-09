River Cats still in it to win it: Sacramento hosts PCL title series this week

River Cats manager Dave Brundage shows pitches during batting practice at Raley Field on Monday, April 1, 2019 in West Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Twenty seasons in, and the Sacramento River Cats are still in it to develop players – and to win it.

Sacramento won four Pacific Coast League championships and two Triple-A crowns in 20 years to go with 12 PCL South crowns.

Now affiliated with the Giants after 15 seasons as a Triple-A feeder for the A’s, Sacramento still has plenty to play for in the program’s best seasons since 2011.

The River Cats will compete for another PCL banner after dispatching the Las Vegas Aviators 7-3 on Sunday to win the PCL semifinal playoff series in a winner-take-all Game 5 in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is now the A’s Triple-A affiliate.

Sacramento hosts games 1 and 2 of the five-game championship series at Raley Field against the Round Rock Express of the Astros organization on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets are still available at milb.com.

Sacramento got this far with a host of new faces and familiar ones.

The Giants of late recalled Jaylin Davis, Mauricio Dubon, Cjonner Menex and Chris Shaw.

Outfielder Joe McCarthy hit .375 in the series against Las Vegas, including a first-inning home run Sunday that set the pace.

River Cats shortstop Cristhian Adames hit .350 with two homers in the series.

Sacramento went 73-67 during the regular season to win the PCL Pacific Northern Division after winning 55 games a year ago.