Sacramento River Cats See the Sacramento River Cats win series opener in Pacific Coast championship series September 11, 2019 02:49 PM

The Sacramento River Cats took on Round Rock on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in the PCL championship series opener. The River Cats triumphed 8-7 as Abital Avelino drove in Ronnie Freeman in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off hit.