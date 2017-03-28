Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

Jesus Culture planted its Sacramento church in September 2014, and now draws about 2,200 congregants every Sunday, Executive Pastor Zack Curry said. “We’ve been known as a youth ministry, but the church has become multigenerational, with an average age of 37. On Sunday, March 19, 2017, each service attracted about 500 people in folding chairs and dozens more on their feet, nodding their heads in affirmation of Pastor Banning Liebscher’s blend of gospel and anecdote at Folsom High School.