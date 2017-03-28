Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

Sesame Street will welcome Julia, a Muppet with autism, to the show in April. The Sesame Workshop initiative "Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children" created Julia as a continued commitment to the autism community, supporting a mission to "help all children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder." Additional resources can be found at www.sesamestreet.org/autism.
Footage courtesy of Sesame Workshop

Religion

Jesus Culture movement picks up steam in Sacramento region

Jesus Culture planted its Sacramento church in September 2014, and now draws about 2,200 congregants every Sunday, Executive Pastor Zack Curry said. “We’ve been known as a youth ministry, but the church has become multigenerational, with an average age of 37. On Sunday, March 19, 2017, each service attracted about 500 people in folding chairs and dozens more on their feet, nodding their heads in affirmation of Pastor Banning Liebscher’s blend of gospel and anecdote at Folsom High School.

Pets

Annual flamingo roundup helps confirm health of Sacramento Zoo favorites

Squawking, squirming and showing general discontent before calming under the well-trained touch of UC Davis veterinarians, technicians and veterinary students, flamingos at the Sacramento Zoo received checkups and care during the morning hours of Thursday, March 16, 2017. The annual checkup - from beak to webbed feet at the end of those very long legs - is meant to confirm the general health of the lanky Sacramento favorites.

Holidays

Students coated with festive colors, celebrating Spring Festival of Holi

UC Davis students celebrated the Spring Festival of Holi, where they forgive and forget, play, laugh and make new friends. Students doused each other in powdered color from head-to-toe, rinsing off with massive squirt guns while a DJ cranks out a variety of Bollywood hits interspersed with a few American hits as well. The Indian Graduate Student Association and the friends of the UC Davis Arboretum hosted the party on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Local

Mayor walks the plank in Old Sacramento

Mayor Darrell Steinberg and old town business leaders say they want to turn the area into a bigger draw year-round – the kind of place Northern Californians will come to even when the in-laws aren’t in town.

Family

Take a 40-second tour of bursting flowers around Sacramento area

Rudy Garcia and Julie Alvarado Rosenfeld answered out call to readers to submit pictures of flowers blooming around the region after this winter's record rains, as spring approaches. Garcia shot his flowers in his Elk Grove yard, while Rosenfeld took her rose picture at Renaissance Ridge Alpacas. Amy Chance submitted photos taken at WPA Rock Garden in Land Park.

Entertainment Videos