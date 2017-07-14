Embrace the dark side: New USPS Forever stamps feature classic Disney villains

Disney fanatics, stamp collectors – or even stamp-collecting Disney fans – are all in for a treat starting Saturday.
The U.S. Postal Service will release a sheet of 20 Forever stamps dedicated to 10 classic Disney villains, according to a press release.
With classic bad guys and girls like Scar from “The Lion King” and Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty,” the collection includes two stamps of each character.
“These Forever stamps are our way of saying Disney Villains will forever entertain us and serve as a tribute Disney’s artistry and storytelling skill,” said Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan in a statement.
Forever stamps are always equal to the current First-Class Mail service 1-ounce price.
According to D23, the official Disney fan club, the stamps will be dedicated at D23 Expo 2017 on Saturday in Anaheim.
Wicked cool #DisneyStamps coming to #D23Expo: https://t.co/fPHwOB55WE pic.twitter.com/SvAW9vJPEB— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) June 23, 2017
Here’s the full roster of baddies:
▪ The Queen, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”
▪ Honest John, “Pinocchio”
▪ Lady Tremaine, “Cinderella”
▪ Queen of Hearts, “Alice in Wonderland”
▪ Captain Hook, “Peter Pan”
▪ Maleficent, “Sleeping Beauty”
▪ Cruella De Vil, “One Hundred and One Dalmatians”
▪ Ursula, “The Little Mermaid”
▪ Gaston, “Beauty and the Beast”
▪ Scar, “The Lion King.”
