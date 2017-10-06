‘Thanks for the laughs’: Comedian Ralphie May mourned

From his runner-up finish on “Last Comic Standing” to a number of specials and appearances, Ralphie May made a career of making people laugh.
May went into cardiac arrest and died Friday in Las Vegas, according to the New York Daily News and TMZ. The comedian was 45.
“We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May,” a tweet read on May’s official page. “Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had canceled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover. Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered.”
October 6, 2017
May’s specials include “Girth of a Nation,” “Too Big to Ignore,” and two specials on Netflix, “Imperfectly Yours” and “Unruly.”
“I will miss his laugh, his generosity to fellow comedians, his trademark orneriness and his enormous love of life,” his manager, Judi Marmel, told TMZ. “He left us entirely too soon – and we can only wonder where his comedy might have taken all of us.”
May is survived by his wife, comedian Lahna Turner, and two children.
Fellow comedians and fans are speaking out on May’s death:
