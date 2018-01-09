According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Jeff Bezos is now richer than anyone in history at $106 billion
How much money do you need to be richest person ever? Ask Jeff Bezos

By Daniel Wilson

dwilson@sacbee.com

January 09, 2018 05:35 PM

Online retailer Amazon has another feather to put in its very large cap of successes now that its CEO, Jeff Bezos, has become the richest person of all-time.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos is now richer than anyone in history at $106 billion. This puts him ahead of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is currently valued at $93.3 billion and Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, at $87.3 billion.

Bezos earned the title of world’s richest person in July, but fell behind Gates shortly thereafter and reclaimed the top spot again in October, according to CNN Money.

Forbes’ billionaire tracker has the same top three, but lists Bezos as slightly less valuable at $104.8 billion.

Bloomberg reports that Gates would be well above Bezos if it weren’t for his various charity contributions. Bloomberg’s assessment shows Gates has donated 700 million shares of Microsoft, worth $61.8 billion in today’s money, and $2.9 billion in cash. Without those donations, Gates would be worth over $150 billion.

Most of Bezos’ fortune is in Amazon shares, which rose about 56 percent last year and around 7 percent this year to date.

Additionally, Bezos owns the Washington Post and private space travel company Blue Origin, which aims to take tourists on galactic journeys.

Sacramento jumped into the competition for the second North American Amazon headquarters in October. The facility would bring 50,000 jobs to the region.

