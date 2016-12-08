Victoria Dalkey: Best of Second Saturday for December

← JAYJAY
“Markings,” Koo Kyung Sook’s large-scale abstraction, is up in “Large and Little: Art Gifts for the Holidays,” a diverse and lively show of one-of-a-kind artworks at JAYJAY, 5524B Elvas Ave., Sacramento. (916) 453-2999.
Arthouse ↓
“Change of Seasons,” a bold watercolor/collage by Shirley Hazlett, is up at Arthouse Gallery and Studios, 1020 R St., Sacramento, as part of “Big Show of Small Treasures,” a multi-gallery event showcasing intimately scaled works of art at 11 Sacramento galleries from the north area to midtown, sponsored by the Sacramento Visual Arts Collaborative. For information about locations and hours, go to www.facebook.com/sacvac.
arthouse1616 →
“Grin and Bear It,” a ceramic sculpture by Linda S. FitzGibbon, is one of the provocative works in her show of inflatables and ceramics that explores the clash of nature and modern culture and the breakdown of women’s domestic role. It’s up with compelling works by Susan Tonkin Riegel at arthouse1616, 1616 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento. (916) 849-1127.
Axis Gallery →
Paul Taylor’s “Tablet 2,” made of cast concrete and powder-coated steel, explores the effect of our digital culture on our lives. It’s up with photographic works by Karen Holmes in the 2016 Invitational Exhibition at Axis Gallery, 625 S St., Sacramento. www.axisgallery.org.
Viewpoint Gallery →
Kirkman Amyx’s “Continuum” is one of 70 photos from around the country selected for the 25th Anniversary of Viewpoint Photographic Art Center’s Annual Juried Exhibit, titled “Twelve: It’s About Time,” at Viewpoint Gallery, 2015 J St., Sacramento. (916) 441-2341.
