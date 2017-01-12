Victoria Dalkey: Best of Second Saturday

b. sakata garo
Robert Arneson”s “Head Lamp” is one of the must-see works in “Wabi Sabi,” a term curator Barry Sakata defines as “perfect imperfection.” Including 10 top Northern California ceramic artists, among them Robert Brady, Stephen Kaltenbach, Maija Peeples-Bright and Richard Shaw, this stellar show is up at b. sakata garo, 923 20th St., Sacramento. 916-447-4276.
artspace1616
Mike Riegel’s haunting sculpture “Used to be Me,” is up in his evocative show, along with intriguing works by Jan Foxley and Mark Lanning Jr., marking the beginning of the third season of exhibitions at artspace1616, 1616 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento. 916-849-1127.
Elliott Fouts Gallery
Fidel Gonzales is one of the artists included in a show of new works by a dozen artists from Short Center South and Short Center North that benefits D.D.S.O., a non-profit organization that provides art training and support for people with developmental disabilities. The show is up at Elliott Fouts Gallery, 1831 P St., Sacramento, 916-736-142.
Sparrow Gallery
Sara Post’s “Evening Window,” a bold and brooding abstraction, is one of the works in a two-person show that pairs Post with Mary Kercher, whose paintings are characterized by her vibrant use of color. The exhibition is on view at Sparrow Gallery, 2418 K St., Sacramento. 916-382-4894.
Axis Gallery
Douglas Holmes’ “Northern Window” is up in “Axis Picks,” a show of works by artists, including Nathan Cordero, Joanna Kidd and Gioia Fonda, who were selected by Janice Nakashima, Dixie Laws and other members of the innovative and enduring artist-run collective, Axis Gallery, 625 S St., Sacramento. 916-833-1293
