BESTSELLERS-COMBINED- 02-26

Rankings reflect sales, both brink and electronic, for the week ending Saturday, Feb. 18.
FICTION
1. HEARTBREAK HOTEL, by Jonathan Kellerman. Psychologist Alex Delaware and LAPD Lt. Milo Sturgis investigate the mysterious death of an elderly woman. (1 week on list)
2. LINCOLN IN THE BARDO, by George Saunders. Visiting the grave of his recently deceased young son in 1862, Lincoln encounters a cemetery full of ghosts. (1)
3. BURN, by Helen Hardt. Jonah falls for his brother’s therapist while trying to unravel his family’s abduction. (1)
4. THE SHACK, by William P. Young. A man whose daughter was abducted is invited to an isolated shack, apparently by God. (4)
5. A DOG’S PURPOSE, by W. Bruce Cameron. A canine narrator undergoes a series of reincarnations. (11)
6. A MAN CALLED OVE, by Fredrik Backman. A curmudgeon’s gruff exterior masks a generosity of spirit. Originally published in Sweden in 2014. (39)
7. ECHOES IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb. Lt. Eve Dallas of the NYPD investigates a fatal home invasion. By Nora Roberts, writing pseudonymously. (2)
8. BIG LITTLE LIES, by Liane Moriarty. Who will end up dead, and how, when three mothers with children in the same school become friends? (27)
9. NORSE MYTHOLOGY, by Neil Gaiman. A retelling of Norse folklore. (2)
10. GUNMETAL GRAY, by Mark Greaney. Court Gentry, now working for the CIA, pursues a Chinese hacker who is on the run. (1)
11. FIFTY SHADES DARKER, by E.L. James. Daunted by Christian’s dark secrets, Anastasia ends their relationship – but desire still dominates her every thought. (66)
12. RIGHT BEHIND YOU, by Lisa Gardner. Former FBI profiler Pierce Quincy and his partner, Rainie Conner, foster a girl. (3)
13. THE HANDMAID’S TALE, by Margaret Atwood. In the Republic of Gilead’s dystopian future, men and women perform the services assigned to them. Originally published in 1986. (2)
NONFICTION
1. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance. A Yale Law School graduate looks at the struggles of the white working class through the story of his own childhood in the Rust Belt. (30)
2. HIDDEN FIGURES, by Margot Lee Shetterly. The story of the black female mathematicians at then-segregated NASA and its precursor. The basis of the movie. (10)
3. THIS LIFE I LIVE, by Rory Feek. The songwriter describes his difficult childhood, love for his wife, and her death from cancer in 2016. (1)
4. KILLING THE RISING SUN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. The host of “The O’Reilly Factor” recounts the final years of World War II. (23)
5. THE MAGNOLIA STORY, by Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino. The couple who star in the HGTV show “Fixer Upper.” (18)
6. BIG AGENDA, by David Horowitz. A battle plan for the Trump White House. (2)
7. THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE, by Diane Ackerman. How a Warsaw couple sheltered Jews and members of the Resistance during World War II. Originally published in 2007. (2)
8. ALEXANDER HAMILTON, by Ron Chernow. A biography of the first Treasury secretary. Originally published in 2004 and the basis of the Broadway musical. (60)
9. BORN A CRIME, by Trevor Noah. A memoir about growing up biracial in apartheid South Africa by the comedian, now the host of “The Daily Show.” (12)
10. THE BOOK OF JOY, by the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu. A discussion between two spiritual leaders. (13)
11. WHEN BREATH BECOMES AIR, by Paul Kalanithi. A memoir by a physician who received a diagnosis of Stage IV lung cancer. (52)
12. THREE DAYS IN JANUARY, by Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney. Eisenhower’s farewell. (6)
13. THANK YOU FOR BEING LATE, by Thomas L. Friedman. How globalization, climate change and technology are reshaping the world. (10)
