June Foray’s death has fans speaking out on the legendary voice actress

Several prominent cartoon characters have lost their voice.
June Foray, the actress known for supplying the voices of Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Witch Hazel and hundreds of other characters, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. She was 99.
Foray was often referred to as the “female Mel Blanc” for her numerous years of voice acting, oftentimes for multiple characters on one show. She had more than 300 credits in a career that began in 1930. She worked as recently as 2014.
Although she has an extensive list of characters she provided the voice to, The Associated Press reports that Rocky was her favorite.
“Everybody asks me that,” she said in a 2000 AP interview. “I think the fans kind of answer that for me. Everybody loves Rocky. I get letters from Belgium, Germany, all over. People don’t think of him as a squirrel. They think of him as a person. And he’s a good little person.”
Fans took to Twitter to express their sorrow:
Comments