Weekend art: Best of Second Saturday

Sacramento art critic Victoria Dalkey recommends five exhibits to see on the Second Saturday art walk on June 9, 2018.
Tim Collom Gallery
Patricia Tool McHugh's vibrant watercolor, "Gerbera with Bird," is included in her show "Still Life Variations," on view with acrylic works by emerging artist Leslie Hackard at Tim Collom Gallery, 915 20th St. (916) 849-0302.
Axis Gallery
Combining her love of sculpture and literature, "1984," a Macintosh computer covered with pages from a used copy of Orwell's classic novel, is included in Kenna Doeringer's exhibition, "A Bibliophile’s Portfolio," at Axis Gallery, 625 S St. www.axisgallery.org
Viewpoint Photographic Art Center
Gary Karcz’s photograph, "Untitled #68," is included in his exhibition "Architecture and Abstraction," an exploration of architectural line, symmetry and texture, on view with photographs of the American West by Douglas Vincent in the main gallery at Viewpoint Photographic Art Center, 2015 J St. (916) 441-2341.
artspace1616
"From A to B," a rich mixed media ode to a red-winged blackbird by Jack Alvarez, is included in his strong one-person show, on view with works by Julian Faulkner and Nelson Loskamp, at artspace1616, 1616 Del Paso Blvd. (916) 849-1127
Sparrow Gallery
Zoran Peshich's "Alien Magritte," a ceramic take-off on works by the famous Belgian surrealist, is included in "Artists from Alpha," a show of works by participants in prominent ceramic sculptor Tony Natsoulas' weekly workshop at Alpha Fired Arts, on view at Sparrow Gallery, 1021 R St., first floor. (916) 382-4894.
Comments