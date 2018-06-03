Her mural of Prince earned worldwide attention in April. Now, her remix is almost done

Two years after the death of singer-songwriter Prince, a Citrus Heights artist's front-yard tribute made the rounds on social media and in headlines worldwide.

Now, after more than a monthlong hiatus, a new "Prince bush" mural is back on display.

Christine Stein posted photos online showing her original piece — a painted mural of Prince's face topped by a so-called "ugly bush" that blooms into a gorgeous Afro for the musician — on April 1 of this year (Easter), as the bush suddenly started to flower.

This weekend, Christine Stein used Twitter and Instagram to give a sneak preview of the replacement for her original Prince mural, which wore out near the end of April due to weather.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Stein chronicled her eight-day creation process on her Instagram page, where the original Easter post drew more than 2,000 likes. But the artwork drew a lot more attention than that, as it was praised and re-shared enthusiastically via social and traditional media platforms.

As posted to Instagram on Friday, Stein's redux can be seen with and without Prince donning round, purple glasses. Stein indicated in an earlier post that she was inspired by the cover art for "Art Official Age," (2014) Prince's 37th studio album.

She also commented that she hoped to have the project done in time for Prince's June 7 birthday. The prolific musician would have turned 60 this year.

Some of Stein's art, including prints of the mural, is available for sale on Etsy.

The original memorial mural was actually completed in April 2016, just days after Prince's sudden death. It went viral this year thanks to the particularly gorgeous flowering that adorned his Afro.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental overdose on fentanyl.