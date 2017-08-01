This April 14, 2008 file photo shows Bob Barker speaking as he is inducted into National Association of Broadcasters hall of fame in Las Vegas. Barker, whose love of animals is returning him to TV on Wednesday, April 30, 2014, as a guest star on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Appearing as himself, the long-time animal rights activist will be interviewed by Liam Spencer, played by series regular Scott Clifton, for a feature article on control of the pet population.
Is ‘Price Is Right’ host Bob Barker dead from head injury? No, he’s not.

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

August 01, 2017 12:09 PM

Social media is a great way for disseminating information, but there’s always the possibility of a false story getting traction.

That’s what happened on Monday afternoon as a few non-credible outlets republished a false report from 2016 that said former “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker died of a head injury, according to Heavy.com.

The report is false as Barker, 93, is alive and well, according to Snopes. Barker did fall and hit his head at his home in June, but was released from the hospital after a few hours. Doctors determined that he had not suffered any serious injuries, according to People magazine.

The original report was published in July 2016 from a website called Action News 3, who published an article saying that Barker had died of a head injury sustained at his home, according to Snopes.

Many other celebrities besides Barker have undergone death hoaxes. Notable celebrities include: Cher, Jon Bon Jovi, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Paul McCartney, according to the LA Times.

Some people took to Twitter to shut down the fake story.

