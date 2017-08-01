Is ‘Price Is Right’ host Bob Barker dead from head injury? No, he’s not.

Social media is a great way for disseminating information, but there’s always the possibility of a false story getting traction.
That’s what happened on Monday afternoon as a few non-credible outlets republished a false report from 2016 that said former “Price Is Right” host Bob Barker died of a head injury, according to Heavy.com.
The report is false as Barker, 93, is alive and well, according to Snopes. Barker did fall and hit his head at his home in June, but was released from the hospital after a few hours. Doctors determined that he had not suffered any serious injuries, according to People magazine.
The original report was published in July 2016 from a website called Action News 3, who published an article saying that Barker had died of a head injury sustained at his home, according to Snopes.
Many other celebrities besides Barker have undergone death hoaxes. Notable celebrities include: Cher, Jon Bon Jovi, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Paul McCartney, according to the LA Times.
Some people took to Twitter to shut down the fake story.
Bob Barker lives! #BobBarker pic.twitter.com/tmNDGbCk8k— Maggie (@LouGirl502) August 1, 2017
Yo...all y'all sharing the story that Bob Barker has died...it's fake news. The Price is Wrong...don't jinx the Plinko king.— Justin K. (@jk124k) July 31, 2017
Several people have posted that Bob Barker died. I just fact checked and found out it was a hoax. He's still kicking at 94.— Beth M. Dodd (@GiorgioFan255) August 1, 2017
