Here's when you can see Jerry Seinfeld in Sacramento

Actor and comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Sacramento's Community Center Theater on Friday, Aug. 24, with a routine full of jokes about everyday life.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 8, at 10 a.m. and a presale is available now.
Seinfeld is best known for his self-titled hit 90s sitcom that was billed as the "show about nothing."
He currently produces an Emmy-nominated Netflix series called "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" that has featured guests like Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig and former President Barack Obama.
In September of last year, the "Bee Movie" actor released a Netflix standup special titled "Jerry Before Seinfeld" in which he returned to the club where he got his start in the 1970s.
