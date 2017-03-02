Quinn lost a leg to cancer, then adopted a 3-legged dog from Front Street shelter

The City of Sacramento's Front Street animal shelter posted this video to Facebook: "When Quinn was 10, his leg and hip had to be amputated due to cancer. When he woke up from surgery, the first thing he said was, 'I want a dog with three legs.' After two years of searching, he and his mom finally found Logan at our shelter. Not only has Quinn completely recovered from cancer, but he now has a best friend to grow up with."
Early look at Westminster dog show, and what's new for 2017

The 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show takes place at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Feb. 13-14. Here's a preliminary look. In 2017, the show features three new breeds of dogs and, for the first time, cats. The American hairless terrier, the pumi and the sloughi all compete for the first time.

Animal shelter's ramped-up adoption effort leads to milestone

A drive to find good homes for dogs and cats in the city of Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter, initiated by a donation from Kim Pacini-Hauch that funded all adoptions from the middle of November through the end of the year, has resulted in the 1,000th adoption, the shelter announced on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

Sir Blacky finds an adopted home

The Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento helped find a home for Sir Blacky, a spry, healthy 12-year-old Chihuahua-pug mix. His owner, a 92-year-old woman who the shelter declined to identify, is having surgery on Thursday and will enter a nursing home.

After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

On Aug. 8th, 2007, Sally Butters' home was the target of a robbery. Not only did the thieves make off with several pieces of electronic equipment, but her toy poodle "Gigi" also disappeared that night. Butters searched for Gigi for years, and though the search never produced results, Butters never stopped thinking of Gigi. This week, something miraculous happened. The Citrus Heights Pet Hospital contacted Butters, letting her know they found her toy poodle after nine years.

