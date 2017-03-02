Quinn lost a leg to cancer, then adopted a 3-legged dog from Front Street shelter

The City of Sacramento's Front Street animal shelter posted this video to Facebook: "When Quinn was 10, his leg and hip had to be amputated due to cancer. When he woke up from surgery, the first thing he said was, 'I want a dog with three legs.' After two years of searching, he and his mom finally found Logan at our shelter. Not only has Quinn completely recovered from cancer, but he now has a best friend to grow up with."