Sacramento couple elopes at Mount Everest, and how they did it is said to be a first

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Dramatic photos bring Sacramento couple's Everest wedding to life Pause 0:32 Watch Lassen crews plow snow so road can open by summer 1:48 Jerry Brown says a recession is inevitable 2:13 Sacramento's most wanted: Weapons of choice? A cell phone, a car, and a fist 0:49 Thompson's defense attorney discusses jurors' questions 0:50 Jesuit High athletes send get-well-soon video to paralyzed Rugby player 3:29 Spectacular views of Oroville Dam spillway flowing again from trickle to 30,000 cfs 0:16 Residents gather at Fruitridge Road fatal shooting site 2:35 Eleven former Sacramento-area prep stars make it to NFL 2:50 This plant-based burger joint hopes you'll bite Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder were married on March 16, 2017 at Mount Everest Base Camp. The couple from Sacramento is said to be the first to be wed in a gown and tuxedo there. Adventure photographer Charleton Churchill documented their journey. Photos by Charleton Churchill Video produced by Jon Schultz. Music courtesy of Kevin MacLeod.