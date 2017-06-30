Check to see what Tahoe National Forest campgrounds are open for holiday weekend

If you’re planning to hit the road this holiday weekend and camp overnight at a designated site in the Tahoe National Forest, make reservations in advance at www.recreation.gov, advise forest officials.
“Most campgrounds in the Tahoe National Forest are open for the busy Fourth of July weekend,” said Eli Ilano, forest supervisor for the Tahoe National Forest, in a statement.
A limited number of campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a TNF news release. Storm-related road damage and lingering snow have limited access to some developed recreation sites. These campground areas will not be open for Fourth of July weekend: Bowman Lake; Grouse Ridge, Jackson Meadows, Meadow Lake and Lake of the Woods.
Campfire permits are required for campfires, portable gas stoves, charcoal stoves or wood fires outside a designated campground or picnic area. Campfire permits are available at Forest Service offices or at www.preventwildfireca.org.
Fireworks are not allowed anywhere on the Tahoe National Forest. With warmer weather melting the winter’s substantial snowpack, rivers are running higher and colder than recent years, resulting in dangerous conditions, the release said.
Winter storm damage has kept Bowman Road closed to motor vehicles at the low-water crossing for Canyon Creek. Buckeye Road is closed at Greenhorn Creek.
For more Tahoe National Forest information, go to www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe.
