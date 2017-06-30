Check to see what Tahoe National Forest campgrounds are open for holiday weekend

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:56 All's well that bends, smells: Ride the Skunk Train Pause 1:07 Fresh air, big beach, cold water. Any takers? 1:20 Trail leads to ring of giants standing tall in Sequoia National Park 1:41 Sequoia National Park offers full collection of trees and trails 1:13 Good - and cool - times at Glass Beach on California's north coast 1:01 Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? 1:28 World travelers chill out at Mount Shasta 1:48 Dramatic photos bring Sacramento couple's Everest wedding to life 2:47 Snow turns Yosemite into a winter wonderland 1:44 Packrafting the rivers and trails of Wyoming Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

CalFire offers tips to build a safe campfire, including keeping flammable material away from the fire for a minimum of five feet in all directions, have a shovel available to prepare and extinguish campfires, have a responsible person in attendance at all times and extinguish the campfire with water using the drown, stir and feel method. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection