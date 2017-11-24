That extra cup of coffee can help you live longer, research shows

More Videos

A look at Cayla Jordan, the cheesecake queen 1:54

A look at Cayla Jordan, the cheesecake queen

Pause
Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry 1:45

Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 2:07

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions

Book of Dreams 2017 1:39

Book of Dreams 2017

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:14

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:45

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers 1:18

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:23

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar? 0:51

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

  • Coffee may help slow effects of aging

    Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed.

Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic
Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic

Food & Drink

That extra cup of coffee can help you live longer, research shows

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 24, 2017 09:04 AM

First, coffee was bad for you. Now it’s good for you.

At least, that’s the finding from a new meta-review of scientific literature on the topic in the British Medical Journal. The review shows that drinking three to four cups of black coffee a day can reduce a variety of health risks and can decrease your risk of death by 17 percent.

“Coffee consumption seems generally safe within usual levels of intake, with summary estimates indicating largest risk reduction for various health outcomes at three to four cups a day, and more likely to benefit health than harm,” the report says.

The review linked coffee consumption to a lower risk of heart problems, diabetes, liver disease, dementia and some cancers. The study also found a 17 percent lower risk of death among subjects from all causes during the time they were studied, anywhere from 1 to 44 years in some studies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There are a few caveats, however. Drinking more than four cups a day during pregnancy increases risks of low birth weight, pre-term birth and stillbirth, the review says. Women who drink more than four cups daily also are at greater risk for bone fractures, but not men.

Also, adding lots of calorie-rich creams, sugars or flavorings to your coffee can cancel out the health benefits and raise your risk of diabetes and other problems, the review says. Finally, the studies included in the review focused on 8 oz. cups of coffee per serving, not the “Tall” or “Grande” options available at most coffee shops.

The British Medical Journal review, published Tuesday by the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, examined 201 studies of health effects of coffee intake. While in the past some doctors warned against drinking coffee, recent studies have uncovered a variety of potential health benefits to limited coffee consumption.

A 2015 Gallup poll found that 64 percent of Americans drink at least one cup of coffee daily.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

A look at Cayla Jordan, the cheesecake queen 1:54

A look at Cayla Jordan, the cheesecake queen

Pause
Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry 1:45

Take a look at Sacramento's 24th annual Thanksgiving Run to Feed the Hungry

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 2:07

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions

Book of Dreams 2017 1:39

Book of Dreams 2017

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:14

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:45

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers 1:18

'He was Willie': Frank Mason, Cauley-Stein break down win over Lakers

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:23

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar? 0:51

Do you recognize this El Dorado County church burglar?

  • A look at Cayla Jordan, the cheesecake queen

    Creamy’s by Cayla Jordan will open in Arden Fair Mall’s food court Saturday in the old Cold Stone Creamery. Cayla Jordan specializes in making and selling gourmet cheesecakes, This is Jordan's video highlighting her pop shop that went up for Concerts in the Park from July 2017.

A look at Cayla Jordan, the cheesecake queen

View More Video