The beer is made from sewer water, but it doesn’t taste like what you find in sewers

1:24 The best beer is the one that's shared Pause

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

0:33 Sacramento considers homeless center similar to successful version in San Francisco

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration

0:30 CHP helicopter spots injured hiker near Auburn, directs ground response to help her

2:42 Oroville Dam spillway ready to run again: How DWR did it

3:28 Same Sacramento officer involved in suspect deaths two decades apart

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters