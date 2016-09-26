Yosemite superintendent apologizes to unhappy park workers

1:13 Golden 1 Center ticket holders get first view Pause

2:20 Kettle is sent to SoCal mission from Woodland

1:06 Suspect at large after 5 shot dead at Washington mall

2:36 Watch the movie trailer for The Magnificent Seven

0:46 South Sacramento robbery suspect sought

2:20 Electric implants in paralyzed legs bring nerves back to life

0:31 U-2 Dragon Lady flights resume after Sutter Buttes spy plane crash

0:56 Video of woman shooting at burglars during Georgia home invasion

2:02 Sacramento State football coach says players need to make plays

2:26 49ers at Seahawks: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch