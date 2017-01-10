Internet fixates on ‘golden showers’ in allegations about Donald Trump and Russia

A document claims the Russian government has compromising personal and financial information about President-elect Donald Trump, according to U.S. intelligence officials, multiple news organizations reported Tuesday afternoon.
BuzzFeed published a 35-page document that outlines many of the allegations, though it said the report is unconfirmed.
Social media, however, jumped on one aspect of the report — the most lurid allegation that Trump hired prostitutes in Russia to urinate on each other in front of him on a bed that President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama had once used. The report refers to using slang “golden showers (urination) show.”
The report adds that the room had microphones and concealed cameras.
Comments