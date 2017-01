Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit

Few counterprotesters were seen around the Women's March on Sacramento on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. One who appeared gave his name as "Gabe the Street Preacher" and held a sign that declared, "Jesus forgives sin if you repent." He said he was there because activists were "preaching a lot of tolerance here and not telling people about sin."