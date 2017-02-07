Trump and the Congressional Black Caucus: So far, not so good

1:11 Professor uses art to get elementary school students excited about becoming teachers Pause

1:46 Storm causes flooding near Sloughhouse

0:36 Watch horse roundup in the rain near Sacramento freeway

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

0:58 Caught on camera: Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

1:45 Bird's-eye view of incredibly high water at American River, Yolo Bypass and Rio Vista bridge

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:07 Sacramento River nears brim as river flow surges