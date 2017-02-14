First ‘Dreamer’ protected by Obama’s DACA order arrested in Trump immigration raid

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway Pause

1:03 Pine Flat Dam stands steady on the full Kings River

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

2:29 49ers GM John Lynch speaks at presser

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:58 Boy celebrates third birthday in evacuation shelter in Chico with help of CHP officers

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California