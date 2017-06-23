Kings GM Vlade Divac is happy with draft night haul

Lamprey, an eel-like fish, have been visible through the windows at the Feather River Fish Hatchery in Oroville. Some 50 to 60 of the creatures were viewed in this video on June 22, 2017, wriggling and writhing in the hatchery fish ladder. According to Jana Frasier, tour guide at the Lake Oroville Visitor Center, the fish haven't been seen in the fish ladder for 20 to 30 years. But due to a "perfect storm" from this season's heavy rainfall and the recent snow melt, the elusive fish, which are native to the water system, have flooded into the area's waterways. They are currently spawning. River lampreys are believed to spend several months at sea during their life span where they grow rapidly by attaching to fish with their sucker-like mouths and feasting on body fluid and blood.