Kings GM Vlade Divac is happy with draft night haul

Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac discusses acquiring De’Aaron Fox and reflects on NBA Draft night success.
Ailene Voisin The Sacramento Bee
Parkway grass fire fought on hot day

Fires

Amid hot temperatures, Sacramento Fire Department crews try to extinguish a fire on the American River Parkway. Additional resources and rehab units are en route to the scene, the department reports.

'Pink out' aimed at supporting Planned Parenthood, opposing GOP health bill

Capitol Alert

Planned Parenthood and its supporters held a “Pink Out” on Wednesday night, June 21, 2017, to show their opposition to the new Republican health care bill. The rally at Sacramento’s Memorial Auditorium, one of the 50 events held in 20 states, was aimed at drawing attention to the federal measure’s impact on Planned Parenthood funding. The bill, released Thursday, would defund Planned Parenthood for one year. The organization's opponents say it is the nation's largest abortion provider.

When the sun's eclipse comes, will you know how to watch it safely?

National

With a momentous total eclipse of the sun coming on Aug. 21, 2017, it's time to review some important guidelines: Never look directly at the sun's rays. When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times or use another indirect method if you want to face the sun. During a total eclipse when the moon completely obscures the sun (in the path of totality), it is safe to look directly at the star -- but it's crucial that you know when to wear and not wear your glasses.

Australian senator makes history breastfeeding while giving speech in Parliament

World

Australian Greens Senator Larissa Waters breastfed her baby daughter, Alia, while moving a motion in the Senate on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Waters made headlines just weeks earlier for being the first federal lawmaker to breastfeed during Senate proceedings. On Thursday, Waters was breastfeeding when she was called to move a motion about black lung disease. Waters later tweeted: “First time I’ve had to move a Senate motion while breastfeeding! And my partner in crime (Alia) moved her own motion just before mine, bless her”. Breastfeeding in parliament has not been without controversy. In 2003 MP Kirstie Marshall, of Victoria’s state parliament, was kicked out of chambers after she breastfed her 11-day-old daughter.

See 50-60 eel-like Lamprey fish cram Oroville hatchery for first time in decades

Local

Lamprey, an eel-like fish, have been visible through the windows at the Feather River Fish Hatchery in Oroville. Some 50 to 60 of the creatures were viewed in this video on June 22, 2017, wriggling and writhing in the hatchery fish ladder. According to Jana Frasier, tour guide at the Lake Oroville Visitor Center, the fish haven't been seen in the fish ladder for 20 to 30 years. But due to a "perfect storm" from this season's heavy rainfall and the recent snow melt, the elusive fish, which are native to the water system, have flooded into the area's waterways. They are currently spawning. River lampreys are believed to spend several months at sea during their life span where they grow rapidly by attaching to fish with their sucker-like mouths and feasting on body fluid and blood.

Unexpected shower in Loomis; man arrested for DUI

Crime - Sacto 911

Water spewed from a fire hydrant at Auburn Folsom and King roads in Loomis on Wednesday evening after a driver struck it. Placer County sheriff's deputies found the driver nearby shortly after the 8:05 p.m. crash. The California Highway Patrol arrested Rosales Diego Estevan, 22, of Roseville on suspicion of DUI and hit and run. His vehicle, a gray 2006 Toyota Corolla, suffered front-end damage, according to the CHP.

