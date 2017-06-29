Move over hoverboards — electric fidget spinners are the latest toy to start exploding

More Videos

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home 0:48

Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

Pause
The ABCs of charter schools 1:22

The ABCs of charter schools

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:43

Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals

Sac High players take a knee, with or without the Anthem 0:58

Sac High players take a knee, with or without the Anthem

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:14

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 2:13

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

The names of 31 fallen firefighters added to the California Firefighters Memorial 0:56

The names of 31 fallen firefighters added to the California Firefighters Memorial

Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny 0:50

Police officer panics while trying to remove snake from building - #FridayFunny

Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing 0:36

Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing

Her internship is teaching her leadership skills and responsibility 1:32

Her internship is teaching her leadership skills and responsibility

  • Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country

    Fidget Spinners are one of the hottest toys in the country, including in Columbia, S.C. The two or three-pronged gadgets spin endlessly with the help of bearings and weights. They were originally designed to enhance concentration and stimulate learning.

Fidget Spinners are one of the hottest toys in the country, including in Columbia, S.C. The two or three-pronged gadgets spin endlessly with the help of bearings and weights. They were originally designed to enhance concentration and stimulate learning. gmelendez@thestate.com
Fidget Spinners are one of the hottest toys in the country, including in Columbia, S.C. The two or three-pronged gadgets spin endlessly with the help of bearings and weights. They were originally designed to enhance concentration and stimulate learning. gmelendez@thestate.com

Latest News

Move over hoverboards — electric fidget spinners are the latest toy to start exploding

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

June 29, 2017 3:33 PM

The fidget spinner craze that has swept through the U.S. in recent months has reached its inevitable conclusion: The tri-pronged little toys have began erupting in flames.

According to Gizmodo, there have been two recently documented cases of exploding fidget spinners, one in Alabama and the other in Michigan, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission is now investigating.

In case you’re wondering how a hand-powered toy spontaneously caught fire, in both instances the fidget spinners that exploded had Bluetooth-enabled speakers and lights that needed to be charged, according to Mashable.

In Michigan, the woman whose spinner caught fire said it charred her counter and charger after being plugged in for less than 30 minutes, per WEYI.

In Alabama, a young boy watched his spinner burst into flames, scorching the carpet, although he was able to put it out in the sink, according to WBRC.

In a statement to Gizmodo, the CPSC said it is investigating both incidents, and urged users to “stay with products that have batteries when they are charging.”

The CPSC has also cautioned parents of young children that parts of fidget spinners can be easily swallowed after two incidents in Texas and Oregon in which children were hospitalized after nearly choking on parts, according to ABC News. There have also been reports that some fidget spinners contain unhealthy amounts of lead, according to Snopes.com.

Because of the fidget spinner’s wild popularity, there has been a growing concern among activists that some of the toys have been cheaply made and unsafe to quickly match demand, according to CBS News. The watchdog group World Against Toys Causing Harm has rated the fidget spinner as one of the most dangerous toys of the summer for parents to monitor.

In 2015 and 2016, self-balancing scooters called hoverboards also exploded in popularity among young people, before it was revealed that their batteries could easily explode while charging or even just sitting, according to CNET.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch Placer County Sheriff get a visit from local Girl Scouts

View More Video