Latest News

July 02, 2017 7:48 PM

630 acres burning in Mariposa now under control, Cal Fire officials confirm

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsunstar.com

A 630-acre fire reported on Sunday afternoon in Mariposa was contained just before 7 p.m., according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire, which started at 1:36, caused some home evacuations and road closures, said Jaime Williams, spokeswoman for the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. No injuries were reported and all road closures were lifted.

People in the Ashworth area were evacuated, William said, including Grist and Old Oak Lane.

Areas along Highway 49 were closed near Silva Road, Carleton Road, Allred Road and Morning Star Lane, Williams confirmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Williams said.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Sacramento's first black police chief aims to heal embattled department

Sacramento's first black police chief aims to heal embattled department 3:59

Sacramento's first black police chief aims to heal embattled department
Step inside awesome Los Angeles area homes of two big celebrities 2:05

Step inside awesome Los Angeles area homes of two big celebrities
Airplane crashes on I-405, fiery aftermath caught on camera 0:35

Airplane crashes on I-405, fiery aftermath caught on camera

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos