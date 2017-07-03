U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say a Qatar-bound family was carrying $93,000 in undeclared cash at the Philadelphia airport.
July 03, 2017 9:06 AM

Feds find $93,000 on a family boarding a flight, give $3,000 back and release them

Associated Press

Federal agents at Philadelphia International Airport have seized more than $93,000 in undeclared cash from a family boarding a flight to Qatar.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say the unreported currency was concealed June 27 on the bodies of the man, his wife and their adult child.

International travelers can carry as much currency as they want in and out of the country but must declare their cash if it totals more than $10,000. Officials said the man, who was traveling with his wife and five children, told authorities he only had $12,000.

Roughly $3,000 was returned to the family, and they were released without being charged.

Authorities say they seize more than a quarter of a million dollars in undeclared currency from the nation’s borders every day.

