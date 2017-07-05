NPR tweeted text of the Declaration of Independence, which fooled some who thought it was a call to revolution or a drunken mistake.
July 05, 2017 9:22 AM

NPR tweets the Declaration of Independence, and people freak out about a ‘revolution’

By Max Londberg

To commemorate the Fourth of July and what the holiday represents, National Public Radio filled its Twitter feed with the words of the Declaration of Independence on Tuesday.

The tweets went unrecognized as containing the text of one of our nation’s most important documents by some on Twitter. People tweeted that NPR’s thread was trash, that it was inciting revolution and was a reason the public organization should be defunded.

Some seemed to imply that the thread was directed at President Donald Trump.

One of the most popular tweets in the thread from NPR was this one:

To his credit, Twitter user D.G. Davies apologized for not recognizing the tweets as the Declaration of Independence. “I Tweeted a VERY dumb comment,” he wrote. “But ask yourselves; if read to the average American, would they know that you were reading the DOI? I do now.”

